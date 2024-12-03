NBC SPORTS AND BAYOU CLASSIC ANNOUNCE THREE-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2027

Bayou Classic Features Storied Southern-Grambling State Football Rivalry & Celebrated Battle of the Bands Halftime Tradition

With New Agreement, NBC Sports-Bayou Classic Partnership Spans 37 Years

Through NBCU Academy – a Journalism Training and Development Program – Partnership Offers Grambling and Southern Students Professional Development Opportunities Plus Hands-on Media Experience

51st Annual Bayou Classic to be Presented Live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Nov. 30

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 2, 2024 – NBC Sports, Grambling University Foundation, Inc. and the Southern University System Foundation, Inc. have agreed to a three-year media rights extension for the annual game to be presented live on NBC and Peacock through 2027, it announced today.

The new agreement – which kicks off next season with the 52nd annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 30, 2025 – extends a historic partnership which began in 1991 and will feature the storied Southern-Grambling State football rivalry live on NBC and Peacock through 2027, a span of 37 years for NBC Sports as the U.S. media home of the event.

NBC Sports presented this year’s Bayou Classic on Saturday live on NBC and Peacock as Southern topped Grambling, 24-14, on Nov. 30.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Bayou Classic will continue to showcase the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands, during the Bayou Classic Halftime Show.

As part of the extension, Southern and Grambling State will continue to participate in professional development programming through NBCU Academy – a journalism training and development program designed to prepare college students and young professionals for careers in the news and media technology industry. Through the NBCU Academy, students will have hiring opportunities to cover each year’s game for NBCSports.com, as well as take part in professional development and enhanced awareness of careers in media.

“We’re excited to build on our 30-plus year partnership with the Bayou Classic,” said Gary Quinn, VP, Programming & GM, Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “In addition to showcasing the storied Southern-Grambling football rivalry to a national audience, we’re proud to continue to collaborate with the NBCU Academy to provide students with valued professional training and development opportunities.”

“NBC Sports has been bringing the Bayou Classic tradition of Black college football to a national television audience since 1991,” said Dennis J. Shields, President of the Southern University System. “Thanks to NBC Sports for extending this successful and historic partnership that has spanned 33 years and allowed millions of viewers all over the world to be a part of an outstanding HBCU experience. The value of the NBC Sports collaboration extends beyond the live broadcasts – it highlights the talents of our student-athletes, coaches, and marching bands, provides professional development and networking opportunities for SU and GSU students, and provides tremendous added-value media exposure that expands the footprint of our collective brand.”

“I am grateful for NBC Sports’ continued partnership in broadcasting the Bayou Classic,” said Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr., President of Grambling State University. “For decades, NBC Sports has amplified the rich traditions and legacy of this historic event, providing unparalleled visibility for our university and the larger HBCU community. This extension ensures that we can continue to share the excellence of Grambling State with audiences around the world, inspiring future generations and showcasing the impact of our students, alumni, and programs on a global stage.”

Since the series began in 1974, Southern leads the Bayou Classic rivalry with a 27-24 record vs. Grambling State.

