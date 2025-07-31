NBC SPORTS AND WORLD AQUATICS EXTEND MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2028

July 31, 2025 - World Aquatics has extended its exclusive U.S. media rights agreement with NBC Sports through 2028, in a deal brokered by global agency SPORTFIVE. The multi-year deal guarantees American audiences will continue to enjoy the excitement of world-class aquatic competition, headlined by the World Aquatics Championships, the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) and the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series.

The agreement helps boost momentum toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games in the U.S. while ensuring coverage for the flagship World Aquatics events and sharing the performances of US aquatics athletes with their home audience.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports will present a dynamic slate of World Aquatics events annually across NBC and Peacock, including:



World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m)

Swimming World Cup

Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final

Diving World Cup

High Diving World Cup

Crucially, the agreement includes the 2027 World Aquatics Championships, in Budapest (Hungary), a major highlight on the international sports calendar and a key milestone on the road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games. The World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) – Beijing 2026 will also feature.

Husain Al Musallam, World Aquatics President, said: “We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with NBC Sports, a broadcaster that shares our commitment to bringing the excitement and excellence of aquatic sports to fans across the United States. This agreement ensures broad and consistent exposure for our athletes and events, including the 2027 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest—a key milestone on the road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games. With NBC Sports’ unparalleled reach and storytelling, we look forward to inspiring new generations and celebrating the global aquatics community together.”

This extension marks a significant development for aquatic media exposure in the U.S. and continues NBC Sports’ tradition of providing robust Olympic sport programming. Already the U.S. media rightsholder for the Olympic Games through 2036, NBC Sports’ expanded World Aquatics coverage complements its existing coverage of USA Swimming and the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Joe Gesue, SVP, Olympic Programming & Planning, NBC Sports, stated: “Our long-standing relationship with our valued partners at World Aquatics is core to our mission of telling the stories and showcasing the achievements of the world’s greatest athletes to the American audience. Aquatic sports have provided so many magical moments over the years, from swimming stars like Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky, clutch diving golds by Laura Wilkinson and David Boudia, world championship wins in water polo, and the U.S. artistic swimming team’s viral program from Paris. We are excited about sharing many more on the road to LA28.”

This partnership also underscores SPORTFIVE’s role as one of the world’s leading media rights agencies. With decades of experience negotiating and facilitating global sports media deals, SPORTFIVE continues to help premium rightsholders and broadcasters create impactful partnerships that grow audiences and boost sports visibility.

From Olympic sports to global championships, SPORTFIVE connects premium content with premier platforms, bringing world-class sports to global audiences.

Thomas Klingebiel, President Media Global, SPORTFIVE, added: “SPORTFIVE is proud to have brokered this landmark agreement between World Aquatics and NBC. NBC’s longstanding commitment to showcasing elite aquatic sports makes them the ideal partner to elevate the profile of aquatics in the United States. This partnership ensures that fans across the U.S. will have unprecedented access to the world’s top aquatic competitions.”

