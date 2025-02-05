NBC SPORTS CONTINUES RUGBY COVERAGE OF 2025 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS WITH SECOND ROUND MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Defending Champion Ireland Host Scotland This Sunday Live at 10 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock-Exclusive Saturday Doubleheader Features Italy v. Wales at 9:15 a.m. ET and England v. France at 11:15 a.m. ET

All 2025 Six Nations Matches Stream Live on Peacock; Encore Coverage Presented across NBC and CNBC

Studio Hosts: Alex Corbisiero, Brian Hightower

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 5, 2025 – NBC Sports continues coverage of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations this weekend with second round matches of one of the world’s oldest rugby championships streaming live exclusively on Peacock this Saturday and Sunday.

All matches throughout the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations – which culminates with the final three Round 5 matches on Saturday, March 15 – will stream live exclusively on Peacock . Television coverage throughout the tournament includes same- or next-day encores across NBC and CNBC.

This weekend’s matchups begin with a Saturday doubleheader of Italy visiting Wales at 9:15 a.m. ET followed by England visiting 2024 runners-up France at 11:15 a.m. ET. France opened Six Nations play with a 43-0 win over Wales last weekend. On Sunday, defending champion Ireland host Scotland at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with both teams coming off opening round wins last weekend as Ireland beat England, 27-22, and Scotland defeated Italy, 31-19.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH – SECOND ROUND: SATURDAY, FEB. 8-SUNDAY, FEB. 9



Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Feb. 8

Italy v. Wales (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.

Peacock



England v. France (LIVE)

11:15 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 9

Italy v. Wales*

8 a.m.

CNBC



Scotland v. Ireland (LIVE)

10 a.m.

Peacock



England v. France*

10 a.m.

CNBC



Scotland v. Ireland*

Noon

CNBC

*Encore presentation



CURRENT 2025 SIX NATIONS TABLE



Pos.

Team

P

W

D

L

PD

Points

1

France

1

1

0

0

43

5

2

Scotland

1

1

0

0

12

5

3

Ireland

1

1

0

0

5

5

4

England

1

0

0

1

-5

1

5

Italy

1

0

0

1

-12

0

6

Wales

1

0

0

1

-43

0



CHAMPIONSHIP FACTS



Ireland , looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).

, looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000). Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29).

has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29). France finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010.

finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010. Scotland , who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.

, who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place. England , who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time.

England’s 2020 title was their first Six Nations championship since 2017.

, who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time. Italy will make its 26th Six Nations tournament appearance after finishing in fifth place last year, breaking a streak of eight consecutive sixth-place finishes.

NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the HSBC SVNS Series.

