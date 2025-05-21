 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON BEGINS THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published May 21, 2025 01:39 PM

11 Motocross Rounds to be Presented Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2025 Motocross Season

Defending SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence Expected to Make 2025 Debut

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2025 – The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship series continues with the start of the Pro Motocross season this Saturday, May 24, from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., live at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

At the Supercross finale in Salt Lake City earlier this month, Cooper Webb won the Supercross Championship, becoming one of only seven riders to have earned three or more Supercross premier class titles. Haiden Deegan dominated the Western Divisional 250SX Class, while Tom Vialle won his second consecutive Eastern Divisional 250SX Class.

Along with Webb, Deegan, and Vialle, Chase Sexton returns to defend his 2024 outdoors title, and an elite contingent of sidelined stars will be making their return from injury on Saturday, including defending SuperMotocross World champion Jett Lawrence, older brother and 2024 Pro Motocross 450 Class runner-up Hunter Lawrence, four-time AMA 450 Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, and international star and back-to-back MXGP world champion Jorge Prado.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Fox Raceway gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Pro Motocross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, NBC Sports digital platforms, and the NBC Sports NOW FAST channel in 2025, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here. Additionally, Telemundo Deportes will live stream the Spanish-language broadcast of every race this season on the Telemundo Facebook and YouTube channels.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will also be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Jason Thomas, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Date
Coverage
Network/Streaming
Time (ET)
Sat., May 24
Pro Motocross – Race Day Live
Peacock
1 p.m.

Pro Supercross – Race
Peacock
3:30 p.m.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 PRO MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE

Date
Race Location
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., May 24
Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)
Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Sat., May 31
Hangtown Classic (Rancho Cordova, CA)
Peacock
4 p.m.
Sat., June 7
Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
Peacock
3 p.m.

Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
NBC, Peacock
4 p.m.

Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
Peacock
6 p.m.
Sat., June 14
High Point National (Mt. Morris, PA)
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sat., June 28
Southwick National (Southwick, MA)
NBC, Peacock
1 p.m.

Southwick National (Southwick, MA)
Peacock
2 p.m.
Sat., July 5
RedBud National (Buchanan, MI)
Peacock
1 p.m.

RedBud National (Buchanan, MI)
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.

RedBud National (Buchanan, MI)
Peacock
4 p.m.
Sat., July 12
Spring Creek National (Millville, MN)
Peacock
2 p.m.
Sun., July 13
Spring Creek National (Millville, MN)
USA Network*
12 p.m.
Sat., July 19
Washougal National (Washougal, WA)
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.

Washougal National (Washougal, WA)
Peacock
5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 9
Ironman National (Crawfordsville, IN)
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 10
Ironman National (Crawfordsville, IN)
USA Network*
11:30 a.m.
Sat., Aug. 16
Unadilla National (New Berlin, NY)
Peacock
1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 23
Budds Creek National (Mechanicsville, MD)
Peacock
1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--