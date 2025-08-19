NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK

Six Matches Across NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital Platforms Average 850,000 Viewers from Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17

Sunday’s Manchester United-Arsenal Averages 2.0 Million Viewers on NBC and Peacock – Most Watched Opening Weekend Match Ever and No. 2 All-Time Among PL Matches in U.S.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 19, 2025 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the Premier League’s first matchweek of the 2025-26 season is the most-watched opening weekend on record in the United States, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The opening weekend averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 850,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17, up 4% from the prior record set in 2024 (820,000 TAD).

The Manchester United-Arsenal match on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital platforms on Sunday, featuring 2024-25 PL runner-up Arsenal earning a 1-0 victory, averaged 2.0 million viewers, marking the most-watched opening weekend match on record in the U.S. and the second most-watched match on record (Manchester City-Arsenal, 2.1 million TAD on March 31, 2024).

Including Telemundo’s coverage of Manchester United-Arsenal, the match delivered a TAD of 2.3 million viewers to stand as the second most-watched match on record, including Spanish-language viewership (Manchester City-Arsenal, 2.6 million on 3/31/24).

NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage continues this weekend, highlighted by Arsenal hosting Leeds United this Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

