NBC SPORTS NEXT ENTERS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO STREAMING PARTNERSHIP WITH EMERALD ACRES SPORTS CONNECTION, THE MIDWEST’S NEWEST YOUTH SPORTS FACILITY AND TRAVEL DESTINATION

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nov. 18, 2024) – Youth sports technology leader NBC Sports Next today announced one of its most comprehensive video streaming partnerships to date with Emerald Acres Sports Connection, a 150-acre, multi-purpose youth sports facility in Mattoon, Ill. The multi-year partnership names SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s fast-growing youth and amateur sports streaming platform, the facility’s “Exclusive Video and Streaming Partner.”

Scheduled to open in December 2024, Emerald Acres is strategically located between major metropolitan areas in the Midwest – including Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis – and will serve as a sports travel destination for thousands of youth sports clubs and teams expected to compete at the facility each year. Tournaments and activities at Emerald Acres also will create significant economic impact on the Mattoon community, with officials projecting more than a half-million visitors on an annual basis, resulting in nearly 60,000 hotel room nights and $23.8 million in direct spending. Emerald Acres is managed by The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), which develops and manages the nation’s premier sports, recreation and event venues, from community aquatic centers to stunning, multi-sport tournament destinations.

“We’re proud of our overall relationship with The Sports Facilities Companies and excited to partner with their premier Midwest location,” said Nick Busto, Vice President, Video Operations, NBC Sports Next. “From its grand opening and beyond, SportsEngine Play will make it possible for every family members, friends and players across North America to catch every moment of competition played at Emerald Acres, while also having access to exclusive instructional and educational content on the platform.”

As the exclusive streaming provider, SportsEngine Play will showcase competition via the installation of smart cameras at every inside and outside playing surfaces at Emerald Acres. Each fixed camera is equipped with intelligent technology that can follow the gameplay seamlessly and integrate the video with SportsEngine Play to deliver immersive coverage of every game. On the competition side, the venue includes eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, four baseball diamonds, 12 multipurpose turf fields, an entertainment center, and walkable hospitality. The facility also features flex rooms, locker rooms, and an on-site, walk-in clinic, offering athletes and visitors a comprehensive, forward-thinking environment. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription online.

“We’re thrilled to team up with NBC Sports Next and bring SportsEngine Play to Emerald Acres,” said Tyler Yoder, General Manager, Emerald Acres Sports Connection. “This partnership elevates our facility’s capabilities, allowing us to offer a truly state-of-the-art experience for athletes, families, and fans, alike.”

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of young athletes and their families with the sports they love. SportsEngine Play’s recently announced partnership with SFC will bring video and streaming to SFC’s 60-plus managed venues across the country, including Emerald Acres. Currently serving more than 10,000 facilities, sports organizations, tournaments and teams, the platform gives these organizations and individuals, including athletes and their families, the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

SportsEngine technology serves more than 30,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the USOPC and Governing Body community, professional sports leagues and thousands of municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About Emerald Acres Sports Connection

Emerald Acres Sports Connection is the newest premier multipurpose sports and program-driven tourism venue in Mattoon, IL. Centrally located between three major cities, it serves as a regional hub for activity, entertainment, and opportunity. Spanning 150 acres, it features eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, eight baseball diamonds, 12 multipurpose turf fields, an entertainment center, and walkable hospitality. The facility also includes flex rooms, locker rooms, and an on-site walk-in clinic, offering athletes and visitors a comprehensive, forward-thinking environment. As a member of the SFNetwork, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, Emerald Acres Sports Connection is operated by The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the industry leader in outsourced operations. For more information, visit Emerald Acres Sports Connection’s website.

