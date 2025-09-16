 Skip navigation
"ON THE BENCH" -- NBC SPORTS INTRODUCES DEDICATED TEAM ANALYSTS SEATED COURTSIDE FOR PEACOCK NBA MONDAY THROUGHOUT 2025-26 NBA SEASON
Stanley Tucci PB.png
STANLEY TUCCI TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL'S OLYMPIC PRIMETIME COVERAGE FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026
FNIA - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 2 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC SPORTS RYDER CUP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17, AT 2 P.M. ET

Published September 16, 2025 02:27 PM

Commentators Dan Hicks, Paul McGinley, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and Smylie Kaufman with Lead Golf Producer Tommy Roy

Dial +1 (786) 697-3501 (U.S.), +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 (U.K.) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.Sept. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Paul McGinley, and on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Smylie Kaufman, along with lead golf producer Tommy Roy will preview the upcoming 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on a media conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call +1 (786) 697-3501 if located in the United States and +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 if located in the United Kingdom; Passcode: NBC Sports

  • WHAT: NBC Sports Ryder Cup Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Paul McGinley, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, Tommy Roy
  • WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. ET
  • NUMBER: +1 (786) 697-3501 (U.S.), +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 (U.K.)
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports presents comprehensive live coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, beginning Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., featuring more than 100 hours of live tournament and studio coverage.

--NBC SPORTS--