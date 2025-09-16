NBC SPORTS RYDER CUP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17, AT 2 P.M. ET

Commentators Dan Hicks, Paul McGinley, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and Smylie Kaufman with Lead Golf Producer Tommy Roy

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Paul McGinley, and on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Smylie Kaufman, along with lead golf producer Tommy Roy will preview the upcoming 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on a media conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. ET .

Media interested in participating should call +1 (786) 697-3501 if located in the United States and +44 (0) 33-0551-0200 if located in the United Kingdom; Passcode: NBC Sports

NBC Sports presents comprehensive live coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, beginning Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., featuring more than 100 hours of live tournament and studio coverage.

