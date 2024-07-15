NBC SPORTS SELECTS FIELD AND STUDIO LENSES PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

NBC Sports to Utilize Canon for its Production in Paris to Provide Viewers with 4K UHD and HD Field and Studio Lenses

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 15, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, to provide 4K UHD and HD Field, Portable and Studio lenses for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Canon to deliver 115 Canon UHD broadcast lenses, with a large presence of large format Cine-Servo lenses for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Canon will also send support staff, with six service and support members onsite in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“As we approach our production of the 2024 Paris Olympics, we rely on Canon’s precision lenses, particularly for our new intimate cinematic style and behind-the-scenes coverage,” said Chris Connolly, VP, Olympics Venue Engineering, NBC Sports. “Canon’s wide variety of lens solutions allow us to capture the rich, dynamic images from the Parisian venues, with some of the most majestic backdrop we’ve ever seen. NBC Sports also depends on Canon’s global professional support, guaranteeing we will always have the ‘shot’ to convey the excitement and emotion both in competition and around Paris 2024 back to viewers in the United States.”

Canon has worked with NBC Sports for 34 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

“What an honor, to once again be chosen to utilize some of our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions for NBC Sports’ production and to be chosen as a broadcast lens provider for NBC,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

