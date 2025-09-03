NBCUNIVERSAL MARKS HIGHEST GROSSING NFL SEASON TO DATE WITH SELL OUT OF SUPER BOWL LX AHEAD OF 20TH SEASON OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The Media Company Sees More Demand Than Ever for the Super Bowl with 20% Increase in Digital Investments Led by Peacock

NBCUniversal’s Presentation of Super Bowl LX will Debut Alongside the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and NBA All Star Game During Legendary February



NEW YORK, NY – September 3, 2025 – Ahead of its 20th season of Sunday Night Football, NBCUniversal revealed the upcoming NFL season marks the highest grossing season to date for the media company, with overall revenue increasing across all platforms. The company also announced it has sold out of all ad inventory for Super Bowl LX, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo on February 8, 2026. In addition to being sold out of Super Bowl LX, NBCUniversal has sold out 90% of its NFL inventory separate from the Super Bowl.



“Coming off of the strongest sports Upfront in our company’s history, Super Bowl LX has generated extraordinary interest from brands and allowed us to sell out of our ad inventory earlier than ever,” said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President, NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships. “The unprecedented demand from advertisers across the Super Bowl and our 20th season of Sunday Night Football has made this upcoming NFL season our highest grossing to date. With a monumental year ahead, we are proud of the incredible momentum thus far and are excited to offer both fans and brands an unrivaled slate of sports programming starting with NFL kick off.”



With advertisers leaning into live sports more than ever before, NBCUniversal saw tremendous demand from advertisers for Super Bowl LX with CPG, entertainment, finance and alcohol remaining the top categories investing, while CPG, pharma, entertainment and QSR continue to increase their spend. Digital investments in the Super Bowl also increased by 20% since the last Super Bowl on NBC, with more brands taking a 360-approach to advertising within the upcoming spectacle.



Across the 20th season of SNF, NBCUniversal is welcoming over 150 partners into its programming—nearly 40 of whom are new. Auto, insurance, retail, tech and QSR continue to be core categories spending across SNF, with pharma, finance, and tech increasing investments year over year. The company has also sold out of all key sponsorships for its NFL lineup with Toyota sponsoring Halftime.



Looking ahead, NBCUniversal is gearing up for a first in sports media history, offering fans Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All Star Game in a 17-day time frame this upcoming February. The momentum continues that spring and summer with the return of the WNBA to NBC and launch on Peacock, the NBA Playoffs, and the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup on Telemundo, followed by the WNBA Finals and Big Ten Championship Game in the fall.



