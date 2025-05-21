NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE TOPS SPORTS EMMYS WITH 10 WINS AS NBCU TIES COMPANY RECORD WITH 13 AWARDS

NBCU Ties for Most Sports Emmys of Any Media Company

2024 Paris Olympic Games Wins Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event

NBC Sports’ Peter Diamond (Gold Circle) and Rob Hyland (Silver Circle) Earn Special Recognition from the Academy

Telemundo’s Miguel Gurwitz Wins for Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish

NEW YORK, NY – May 20, 2025 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXXIII Olympic Games from Paris topped the 46th Sports Emmy Awards with 10 wins – headlined by the honor for Outstanding Live Special-Championship Event – as NBCU tied its company record with 13 Sports Emmys (2003). In addition, NBC Sports earned honors for its NFL Playoff coverage and Telemundo Deportes’ Miguel Gurwitz won his second Sports Emmy. The awards were presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Additionally at tonight’s awards, Peter Diamond, former EVP, NBC Olympics Programming, and Rob Hyland, Coordinating Producer, NBC Sunday Night Football and Primetime Producer, NBC Olympics, earned special recognition for “individuals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 25 or 50 years.”

Diamond received Gold Circle honors for 50 years of exemplary service. Hyland earned Silver Circle honors for more than a quarter century of excellence.

The complete list of NBCUniversal winners:

Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Playoff Coverage: NFL Playoffs (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Short Feature: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Caeleb & The Critic (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Open/Tease: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Interactive Experience: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Technical Team Event: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Technical Team Studio: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Editing – Short Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad: Land of Stories (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Graphic Design – Event/Show: The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC/Peacock/USA Network/CNBC/E!/NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo/Universo/GOLF Channel)

(NBC/Peacock/USA Network/CNBC/E!/NBCOlympics.com/Telemundo/Universo/GOLF Channel) The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: 2024 PGA TOUR: Drone AR (CBS/NBC (PGA TOUR))

(CBS/NBC (PGA TOUR)) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

A complete list of winners is available here.



