NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS UCLA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 15, AT 7:30 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
GOLF CHANNEL TO PROVIDE LIVE COVERAGE OF WNBA STAR CAITLIN CLARK’S PRO-AM ROUND AT LPGA TOUR’S THE ANNIKA TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12 AT 10 A.M. ET
Curling Trials 2025 PB.png
U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR CURLING BEGIN TOMORROW, TUES., NOV. 11 ON PEACOCK, WITH WEEKEND COVERAGE ALSO ON USA NETWORK
PKTV-000109816-000292589 (1).jpg
PEACOCK DEBUTS TRAILER FOR SPORTS DOCUSERIES ‘HERE COME THE IRISH’ AS NEW SEASON PREMIERES ON MONDAY, DEC. 8

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
GOLF CHANNEL TO PROVIDE LIVE COVERAGE OF WNBA STAR CAITLIN CLARK’S PRO-AM ROUND AT LPGA TOUR’S THE ANNIKA TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12 AT 10 A.M. ET
Curling Trials 2025 PB.png
U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR CURLING BEGIN TOMORROW, TUES., NOV. 11 ON PEACOCK, WITH WEEKEND COVERAGE ALSO ON USA NETWORK
PKTV-000109816-000292589 (1).jpg
PEACOCK DEBUTS TRAILER FOR SPORTS DOCUSERIES ‘HERE COME THE IRISH’ AS NEW SEASON PREMIERES ON MONDAY, DEC. 8

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS UCLA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 15, AT 7:30 P.M. ET

Published November 11, 2025 01:16 PM

Saturday Night’s Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Big Ten Saturday Night Crew of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen to Call Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 11, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-6) from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ohio State defeated Purdue, 34-10, on Saturday to remain atop the AP poll for an 11th consecutive week, the second-longest single-season streak in school history. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 303 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards (862) and receptions (65), had a season-high 10 receptions for 137 receiving yards and a score.

UCLA fell to Nebraska, 28-21, on Saturday. Nico Iamaleava passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 86 yards. WR Rico Flores Jr. led the Bruins with 52 receiving yards on six catches.

This will be the first matchup between UCLA and Ohio State since Sept. 22, 2001, when the Bruins defeated the Buckeyes, 13-6, at the Rose Bowl. This will also be the first matchup between the two teams at Ohio Stadium since 1999, which the Buckeyes won, 42-20.

UCLA-Ohio State will be called from Ohio Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into UCLA-Ohio State. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Host Jordan Cornette and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will join from on-site in Ohio Stadium. John Fanta provides game break updates.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts:

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity presents new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode also airs on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Platform(s)
Sat., Nov. 15
7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Ohio State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 22
3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 28
7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue
NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

--NBC SPORTS--