NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS UCLA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 15, AT 7:30 P.M. ET

Saturday Night’s Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Big Ten Saturday Night Crew of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen to Call Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 11, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-6) from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ohio State defeated Purdue, 34-10, on Saturday to remain atop the AP poll for an 11th consecutive week, the second-longest single-season streak in school history. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 303 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards (862) and receptions (65), had a season-high 10 receptions for 137 receiving yards and a score.

UCLA fell to Nebraska, 28-21, on Saturday. Nico Iamaleava passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 86 yards. WR Rico Flores Jr. led the Bruins with 52 receiving yards on six catches.

This will be the first matchup between UCLA and Ohio State since Sept. 22, 2001, when the Bruins defeated the Buckeyes, 13-6, at the Rose Bowl. This will also be the first matchup between the two teams at Ohio Stadium since 1999, which the Buckeyes won, 42-20.

UCLA-Ohio State will be called from Ohio Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into UCLA-Ohio State. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Host Jordan Cornette and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will join from on-site in Ohio Stadium. John Fanta provides game break updates.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity presents new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode also airs on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Nov. 15

7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

