NO. 10 NOTRE DAME HOSTS NAVY IN HISTORIC COLLEGE FOOTBALL RIVALRY GAME THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Saturday Night’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Notre Dame and Navy Have Played Every Year Since 1927, Excluding Only COVID-Impacted 2020 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 5, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) host the Navy Midshipmen (7-1) from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame defeated Boston College on the road, 25-10, on Saturday. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while running back Jeremiyah Love had 166 scrimmage yards (136 rushing, 30 receiving) and two touchdowns – including a 94-yard touchdown run to seal the game – to lead the Fighting Irish to their sixth consecutive win. Love ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards (894) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11).

Navy fell to North Texas, 31-17, on Saturday for its first loss since Nov. 16, 2024. QB Blake Horvath ran for 112 yards and a touchdown while passing for 80 yards. RB Brandon Chatman added 67 yards and a score in the road loss. Navy is in first place in the American Conference.

In a longstanding series dating back to 1927, Notre Dame has an 83-13-1 all-time record against the Midshipmen and has won the past seven games. Navy’s last win against Notre Dame in South Bend came in 2009, when QB Ricky Dobbs led the Midshipmen to a 23-21 victory.

Navy-Notre Dame will be called from Notre Dame Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

College Countdown

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Navy-Notre Dame. The College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Host Jordan Cornette and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will join from on-site in South Bend. John Fanta provides game break updates.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity presents new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode also airs on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

