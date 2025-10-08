NO. 15 MICHIGAN VISITS USC ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; NO. 16 NOTRE DAME HOSTS NC STATE SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Saturday’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, ahead of NC State-Notre Dame

Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET Leads into Michigan-USC at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 8, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) visit the USC Trojans (4-1) on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the NC State Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 15 Michigan at USC

No. 15 Michigan visits USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines (4-1) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 24-10, last Saturday, led by running back Justice Haynes’ 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Donaven McCulley added 112 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.

USC (4-1), who are coming off a bye week, fell to No. 17 Illinois, 34-32, on Sept. 27. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Makai Lemon recorded 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Waymond Jordan ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Michigan-USC will be called from the LA Memorial Coliseum by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock: NC State at No. 16 Notre Dame

The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, with live coverage beginning with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET. This weekend marks the fifth consecutive season with a Peacock-exclusive Notre Dame game, with the Fighting Irish 3-1 in those matchups.

Notre Dame (3-2) defeated Boise State, 28-7, last Saturday. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price ran for 103 yards and 83 yards, respectively. Both Love and Price scored a rushing touchdown in the win.

NC State (4-2) defeated Campbell, 56-10, last Saturday as quarterback CJ Bailey threw for 337 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Running back Hollywood Smothers recorded 153 scrimmage yards (123 rushing, 30 receiving) and two total touchdowns in the win.

NC State-Notre Dame will be called by Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock) leading into NC State-Notre Dame. Big Ten College Countdown begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Michigan-USC. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in Los Angeles with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan at USC

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:15 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

