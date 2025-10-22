NO. 25 MICHIGAN VISITS MICHIGAN STATE IN BATTLE FOR PAUL BUNYAN TROPHY ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of Wolverines at Spartans

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 22, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 25 Michigan Wolverines (5-2) visit the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) in a historic rivalry matchup for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State

No. 25 Michigan visits in-state rival Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. In a rivalry dating to 1898, Michigan leads the all-time series 74-38-5, having won three consecutive matchups.

Michigan (5-2) defeated Washington, 24-7, last week in a rematch of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game behind running back Jordan Marshall’s 133 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Zack Marshall had five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State (3-4) fell to No. 2 Indiana, 38-13, last Saturday. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and added 48 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Nick Marsh recorded seven receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the matchup.

Michigan-Michigan State will be called from Spartan Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Michigan-Michigan State. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in East Lansing with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Oct. 25

7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

Noon

Rutgers at Illinois

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

7:30 p.m.

USC at Nebraska

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

--NBC SPORTS--