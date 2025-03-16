NOTES AND QUOTES – THE 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ON GOLF CHANNEL (THIRD ROUND)

*PROGRAMMING ALERT* - Sunday’s Coverage Windows Updated – 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, NBC/GOLF Channel Simulcast at 12 p.m. ET, NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET – All Coverage Streams on Peacock

“The golf course and the weather won today.” – Kevin Kisner

“He has played a brand of golf that is deserving of contending for the biggest title of his life tomorrow.” – Dan Hicks on J.J. Spaun (-12, Leader)

“This was a real test today – a test of golf, but for these players today, more a test of yourself.” – Brandel Chamblee on Live From on difficult weather conditions

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 15, 2025 – NBC Sports presented comprehensive coverage of the second round of The PLAYERS Championship from The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on NBC and Peacock. Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS followed with post-round coverage on GOLF Channel.

**Due to potential inclement weather on Sunday, tomorrow’s final round coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Coverage will simulcast on NBC and GOLF Channel at 12 p.m. ET before shifting to NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET. All coverage will stream on Peacock.**

Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handled play-by-play duties, while Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon served as analysts. Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, and Curt Byrum served as on-course reporters, while Cara Banks handled reports and interviews.

Today’s championship coverage also featured Dan Hicks and Kevin Kisner opening the broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach., Fla., on NBC and Peacock.

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley, Johnson Wagner, and Todd Lewis, anchored Live From THE PLAYERS post-round coverage on GOLF Channel. Following are notes and quotes from today’s coverage.

The PLAYERS Championship – Third Round Leaderboard



Player

Total

J.J. Spaun

-12

Bud Cauley

-11

Lucas Glover

-9

Alex Smalley

-9

Rory McIlroy

-8

Akshay Bhatia

-8

Corey Conners

-8



ON CONDITIONS AT TPC SAWGRASS

Faxon on the wind factoring into play: “It’s incredible, everyone thinks into the wind is the hardest but down winds can be hard to manage as well. Rory (McIlroy) has a gap wedge that he hits 125 yards. He hit one shot that went 149 yards, and the next one only went 139 yards. That’s ten yards of discrepancy on one wedge shot. It’s going to be really tough.”

Wood on the wind: “It’s so hard today because the wind affects everything. You think, ‘well it’s an eight-foot putt, how can it affect it?’ Well, you have to take into account for everything out here today.”

Faxon on the island green 17th hole: “Easily one of the most unsettling shots in golf. Particularly later in the weekend with the wind.”

Kisner: “The golf course and the weather won today.”

Chamblee on Live From: “This was a real test today – a test of golf, but for these players today, more a test of yourself.”

Hicks: “Pete Dye’s place delivers ‘crazy’ every year.”

ON J.J. SPAUN (-12, Leader)

Kaufman on Spaun’s recent success: “He’s been really consistent this year and it’s because of his elite ball striking. He’s been super consistent leading the field in tee-to-green this week.”

Kisner on Spaun’s caddie Mark Carens: “He was on the bag for Si Woo Kim when he won THE PLAYERS Championship, and he also lives just outside the back gate here. He tries to play as much golf here as he can. He is really coaching up J.J. and they are rolling.”

Hicks: “He has played a brand of golf that is deserving of contending for the biggest title of his life tomorrow.”

Kisner: “I’ve spent a lot of time with J.J. I played a lot of rounds with him last season on TOUR. I’ve always thought he could be a heck of a player and I always talk to him about his attitude. He’s very quick to get down on himself, he works hard on that, and I’ve said, ‘If you’re going to have a long career out here, you’ve got to quit beating yourself up. You’re too good.’”

ON BUD CAULEY (-11, 2nd)

Cauley to Banks on what it would mean to get his first PGA TOUR victory at his hometown course and on what will be his 35th birthday: “That would be amazing, there’s a lot of golf left to play but as you mentioned I played this course every year growing up and even dreamt of playing it, let alone winning it. I’ll give it a chance tomorrow and go out and have some fun.”

Lerner on Live From: “He is playing the role of Seabiscuit longshot.”

ON LUCAS GLOVER (-9, T-3rd)

Hicks on his chip-in eagle on No. 16: “Just when you least expect it! Double bogey and then an eagle – typical Stadium Course stuff.”

