NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 3 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports' coverage of Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Chiefs-Giants on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game. Two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, who was under the weather, did not participate in tonight’s show.

FNIA included Maria Taylor’s postgame video call with Philadelphia’s Jordan Davis and Jalen Hurts, Tony Dungy speaking pregame with Giants WR Malik Nabers, Mike Tirico speaking with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin pregame on the field at MetLife Stadium, Jason Garrett’s sit-down interview with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid from this summer, and more.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Following are highlights from tonight's Week 3 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock:

ON CHIEFS

Dungy on his biggest concern for the Chiefs this season: “It’s been a lack of productivity on offense. We’re not used to seeing that, especially with Patrick Mahomes. Their talent level at receiver is not what it was. They’ve got to run the football…Patrick Mahomes has to be the general and Andy Reid has to get them in spots where they can do their thing. They don’t have that guy who can beat coverage and do it by himself. It has to be more system oriented.”

Garrett on the Chiefs: “You have to forget about those Kansas City offenses from a few years ago. The biggest thing for them is they have to find an identity…They have to decide who they are right now and embrace who they are. They have to get the running game going…to take some pressure off Mahomes. Those receivers are coming back, but they have to survive this…Nobody better than Andy Reid to get that done.”

Dungy on the scouting report of TE Travis Kelce this season: “Right now, it’s really that of a second tight end. In the past, Travis Kelce had speed to get deep, he had quickness to run away from man coverage and break tackles and run after the catch. We’re not seeing that…He’s a good player, not what we’ve seen in the past though.”

ON GIANTS

Dungy on the Giants’ gameplan vs. the Chiefs: “The Chiefs defense likes to blitz, they play a lot of man coverage and these receivers, including Malik Nabers, can get deep…They want to take advantage of one-on-one situations…They have to stay out of those long yardage situations. That’s when Kansas City loves to attack you.”

Giants WR Malik Nabers to Tony Dungy on the field pregame on his relationship with QB Russell Wilson: “The more time, the better. I get to learn more and more each week about him and he gets to learn more about me. I think that’s what makes our bond so strong.”

Dungy on Russell Wilson’s first season with the Giants: “He feels like his relationship with coach (Brian) Daboll is getting better and the coach knows Russell a little better and what he likes to do. They’re meshing.”

Dungy on the Giants pass rush vs. Patrick Mahomes: “They’ve got to make (Mahomes) feel (the pressure). They know he is going to run some and get by with the scrambles, but they are coming 100% all out, no holds barred, and they’re going after him.”

ON EAGLES

Garrett on the Eagles’ 19-point comeback vs. the Rams: “They had a great look in their eye, they said enough of this stuff…The championship teams, they don’t believe, they know. The Eagles knew it today and they got it done.”

McCourty on the Eagles’ comeback and blocking two field goals: “It’s the trust that they have. They don’t worry about who might make a play…It’s fun watching how they trust each other.”

Simms: “Sometimes it’s not about the Xs and Os, sometimes it’s about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. That’s what we saw from the Eagles all day long, the players making big plays in big moments.”

Eagles DT Jordan Davis to Maria Taylor on what happened in the huddle before blocking the potential game-winning field goal and returning it for a touchdown: “We knew we had to hit the gap and based off the trajectory of [Rams kicker Joshua Karty’s] last few field goals, we knew he was going to have a low angle…At the end of the day, I couldn’t really tell you what happened when I saw the ball on the ground. I just picked it up and I guess 61 yards later, touchdown.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Taylor: “I knew he was going to make a play. When I saw (Davis) and Jalen Carter line up together, I knew the Georgia boys were going to make a play. Game over.”

Florio on the Tush Push: “Last week, we saw lineman leaving early and it wasn’t flagged. This week, the league office told the officials to officiate it tight. So, what did we see? Linemen leaving early. The reality is, it’s a very difficult play to officiate…One league office source said, ‘This is what the membership voted for.’ Which could mean there will be another vote in March.”

ON RAMS

McCourty on the Rams’ loss to the Eagles: “If I’m the Rams, I’m walking away from this game and saying, ‘Let’s just not get two field goals blocked. We played this game exactly how we wanted to play. If we played them again, we don’t get two field goals blocked, we win.’”

ON CHARGERS

Simms on QB Justin Herbert: “This is the new Justin Herbert. These are the things we didn’t see him do the last few years – make plays outside the pocket. When the defense wins, he’s still winning with great throws.”

ON STEELERS

Simms on the Steelers’ defense forcing five turnovers in the win against the Patriots: “They stepped up in a big way. It’s still not great. We’re not looking at it and saying this is the Steelers’ defense of the past, but (they were) opportunistic today, and that’s what impressed us.”

McCourty on the Steelers defense: “Yes, when you win a game, you celebrate. But you have to come back and say, ‘There’s a sense of urgency, we have to get better on defense,’ because that still wasn’t good enough…Mike Tomlin, you have to believe in his pedigree and what he’s taught. These guys need more time together…I do believe they’ll get better.”

ON BROWNS

Simms on the Browns defense: “Their defense is one of the best in football.”

McCourty on rookie RB Quinshon Judkins: “He ran hard today, really got the tough yards, running people over, running around people.”

