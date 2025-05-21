NOTRE DAME TO FACE WISCONSIN AT LAMBEAU FIELD IN SHAMROCK SERIES ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2026

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame Football’s 2026 Shamrock Series game presented by Credit Union 1 will now be played on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 and was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for Sept. 5, 2026. It has now been scheduled for a Sunday matchup. The game is the second installment of the two-game series with Wisconsin, the first of which was played at Soldier Field in 2021, a 41-13 Notre Dame win.

Notre Dame will serve as the home team in this Shamrock Series game, the first game the Irish have played at Lambeau Field. The historic stadium has hosted just two college football games in history: St. Norbert vs. Fordham in 1983 and Wisconsin vs. LSU in 2016.

Lambeau Field is named for Curly Lambeau, a former Notre Dame Football player (1918) and founder of the Green Bay Packers.

The Shamrock Series began in 2009 when Notre Dame started to ‘take a home game on the road’ in San Antonio. The Irish defeated Washington State, 40-14, in the Alamodome and have hosted 12 Shamrock Series games across the country, including Landover, Md; Chicago, Ill.; Arlington, Texas; Indianapolis, Ind., Las Vegas, Nev. and Bronx, N.Y..

Shamrock Series game weekends feature more than just the game, as the University will plan a number of educational, service and fan-centric events in the area leading up to the game.

—NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL—