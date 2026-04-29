OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS LETSILE TEBOGO, ANDRE DE GRASSE, AND ELAINE THOMPSON-HERAH HEADLINE WORLD ATHLETICS RELAYS IN BOTSWANA THIS WEEKEND LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage this Saturday and Sunday Begins at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock

Meet Serves as a Qualifying Event for Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships Later this Year and 2027 World Athletics Championships

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 29, 2026 – Olympic gold medalists Letsile Tebogo, Andre De Grasse, and Elaine Thompson-Herah headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 World Athletics Relays from Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, this Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, at 8 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Reigning Olympic 200m gold medalist and Botswana native Letsile Tebogo, who was part of Botswana’s gold medal-winning 4x400m relay at the 2025 World Championships, aims to lead his country to a World Championship berth in the 4x100m relay. Seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, who has anchored Canada’s 4x100m relay to three consecutive Olympic podium finishes (including gold in Paris) is expected to compete in the 4x100m relay, rounding out a competitive international men’s field.

Jamaica’s star duo of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, who have earned a combined 11 Olympic medals and 17 world championship medals, lead the women’s field. Reigning 60m world indoor champion Zaynab Dosso (Italy) is also expected to compete.

Team USA is expected to be led by 2025 world 4x100m relay champions Ronnie Baker and Courtney Lindsey on the men’s side and 2025 NCAA 100m champion Samirah Moody on the women’s side.

The top six teams in Sunday’s mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m finals will qualify for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships this September. Additionally, there are 12 spots on the line for the 2027 World Championships in all six relay events. On Saturday, the top two finishers in each of the four heats of each event will qualify for the 2027 World Championships in Beijing. On Sunday, the remaining teams will race again, with the top two in each of two heats achieving qualification.

NBC Sports will present numerous outdoor track & field events this season, including the inaugural Lone Star Grand Prix on June 6, Los Angeles Grand Prix on June 14, the iconic Prefontaine Classic on July 3-4 from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 25-26 from Icahn Stadium in New York City, and the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from Sept. 11-13.

--NBC SPORTS--