PACKERS-COWBOYS OT THRILLER AVERAGES 26.9 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK, AS NBC SPORTS OPENS WITH BEST FOUR-WEEK AUDIENCE AVERAGE IN 20 SEASONS OF NBC SNF

Published September 30, 2025 05:10 PM

Packers-Cowboys Peaked at Nearly 30 Million Viewers in Second Quarter

Football Night in America off to Best Start through Week 4 since 2015

Led By Peacock, Sunday Night Football on Record Streaming Pace

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 30, 2025 – All eyes were on defensive end Micah Parsons as he joined his new Green Bay teammates against Dallas on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, exactly one month after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers.

While Parsons provided the pregame buzz, the on-field fireworks came from the offenses – led by quarterbacks Jordan Love and Dak Prescott, who each passed for 300+ yards and three touchdowns and combined to lead nine consecutive scoring drives to finish the game in a 40-40 overtime tie.

It was a matchup made for the milestone 20th season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, averaging 26.9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. The audience peaked at 29.9 million viewers in the second quarter (9-9:15 p.m. ET).

Through Week 4 (five games), SNF is averaging 25.5 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – marking the best four-week start in the 20-season history of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and up six percent from 2024.

Additional metrics and milestones:

· Packers-Cowboys is the most-watched of the 19 overtime games in NBC SNF history (topping the audience of 26.6 million viewers as Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory after trailing Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos 24-0 in Week 12 of 2013).

· NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday delivered its most-watched show since Oct. 3, 2021, averaging 11.4 million viewers. For the season, FNIA is averaging 9.7 million viewers – its best start through Week 4 since 2015 and up 24% from this point last season.

· SNF is off to its best four-week streaming start ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 3.1 million viewers across Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms – up 7% from last season, based on data from Adobe Analytics.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--