PGA TOUR RBC CANADIAN OPEN AND SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC HEADLINE LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL

Rory McIlroy Headlines Field at PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview in Atlantic City, N.J., Begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel Also Presents PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin, DP World Tour KLM Open, and Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am

Good Good Lonestar Shootout – Featuring Former NFL Players and Good Good Golf Members – Tonight at 5 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 4, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 60 hours of live golf coverage this week on GOLF Channel, highlighted by the PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the LPGA Tour ShopRite LPGA Classic at the Bay Course at Seaview outside of Atlantic City, N.J.

PGA TOUR: RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at this week’s RBC Canadian Open, which is being held for the first time at the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion of the event. Nick Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023 to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national championship.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: Holes: George Savaricas

On-Course : Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

: Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week



Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Shane Lowry

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

LPGA TOUR: SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Last year, Linnea Strom made the cut on the number and stormed back on Sunday with a final-round 60 to win for the first time in her LPGA career at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. This week’s field includes Maja Stark, who won last week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, as well as runner up Nelly Korda.

First round coverage on Friday begins at noon ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday’s coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET and shifts to the NBC Sports app at 5 p.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and shifts to GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Mel Reid

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Jim Gallagher Jr.

Notable Players This Week



Maja Stark

Nelly Korda

Brooke Henderson

Allisen Corpuz

Jennifer Kupcho

Jeeno Thitikul

Rio Takeda

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin is a three-day team format competition with a field of 76 players in two-man teams utilizing team best-ball on Friday and Sunday and a scramble on Saturday. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs in primetime on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage streams on the NBC Sports app Friday at 2 p.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Teams This Week



Steven Alker-Bernard Langer

Fred Couples-Jay Haas

Stewart Cink-David Toms

Ernie Els-Tim Herron

Miguel Angel Jimenez-Jose Maria Olazabal

GOOD GOOD LONESTAR SHOOTOUT – TONIGHT AT 5 P.M. ET ON GOLF CHANNEL

Members of the mega-popular Good Good Golf and former NFL stars will team up to compete at the Good Good Lonestar Shootout – in partnership with Good Good Golf, GOLF Channel, and GolfNow – at Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Apple Rock Course outside of Austin, Texas, today at 5 p.m. ET live on GOLF Channel. Coverage will begin on Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel exclusively at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams



Garrett Clark – Matt Leinart

Tom “Bubbie” Broders – Matt Ryan

Brad Dalke – Joe Haden

Sean Walsh – Jamaal Charles

Stephen Castaneda – Patrick Peterson

Matt Scharff – Golden Tate

DP WORLD TOUR: KLM OPEN

Formerly known as the Dutch Open, the tournament has been a part of the DP World Tour schedule since 1972. Guido Migliozzi won last year’s event in a playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. Notable past champs include Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart, and Sergio Garcia. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 7 a.m. ET Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

KORN FERRY TOUR: BMW CHARITY PRO-AM



Day

GOLF Channel

Thursday

12-3 p.m.

Friday

9-11 p.m.

Saturday

5-7 p.m.

Sunday

5-7 p.m.



BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by George Savaricas, Steve Burkowski, Brendon de Jonge, and Kira K. Dixon.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

6-7 p.m.

Friday

6-7 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 7-8 p.m.

Sunday

11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

