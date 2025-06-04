PGA TOUR RBC CANADIAN OPEN AND SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC HEADLINE LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL
Rory McIlroy Headlines Field at PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview in Atlantic City, N.J., Begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel
GOLF Channel Also Presents PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin, DP World Tour KLM Open, and Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am
Good Good Lonestar Shootout – Featuring Former NFL Players and Good Good Golf Members – Tonight at 5 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel
STAMFORD, Conn. – June 4, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 60 hours of live golf coverage this week on GOLF Channel, highlighted by the PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the LPGA Tour ShopRite LPGA Classic at the Bay Course at Seaview outside of Atlantic City, N.J.
PGA TOUR: RBC CANADIAN OPEN
Rory McIlroy headlines the field at this week’s RBC Canadian Open, which is being held for the first time at the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion of the event. Nick Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023 to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national championship.
Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Steve Sands
- Analyst: Graham DeLaet
- Holes: George Savaricas
- On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost
- Interviews: Kira K. Dixon
Notable Players This Week
- Rory McIlroy
- Robert MacIntyre
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
- Shane Lowry
- Tom Kim
- Justin Rose
LPGA TOUR: SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC
Last year, Linnea Strom made the cut on the number and stormed back on Sunday with a final-round 60 to win for the first time in her LPGA career at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. This week’s field includes Maja Stark, who won last week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, as well as runner up Nelly Korda.
First round coverage on Friday begins at noon ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday’s coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET and shifts to the NBC Sports app at 5 p.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and shifts to GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Grant Boone
- Analyst: Mel Reid
- On-Course: Karen Stupples / Jim Gallagher Jr.
Notable Players This Week
- Maja Stark
- Nelly Korda
- Brooke Henderson
- Allisen Corpuz
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Rio Takeda
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin is a three-day team format competition with a field of 76 players in two-man teams utilizing team best-ball on Friday and Sunday and a scramble on Saturday. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs in primetime on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage streams on the NBC Sports app Friday at 2 p.m. ET and Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Notable Teams This Week
- Steven Alker-Bernard Langer
- Fred Couples-Jay Haas
- Stewart Cink-David Toms
- Ernie Els-Tim Herron
- Miguel Angel Jimenez-Jose Maria Olazabal
GOOD GOOD LONESTAR SHOOTOUT – TONIGHT AT 5 P.M. ET ON GOLF CHANNEL
Members of the mega-popular Good Good Golf and former NFL stars will team up to compete at the Good Good Lonestar Shootout – in partnership with Good Good Golf, GOLF Channel, and GolfNow – at Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Apple Rock Course outside of Austin, Texas, today at 5 p.m. ET live on GOLF Channel. Coverage will begin on Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel exclusively at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams
- Garrett Clark – Matt Leinart
- Tom “Bubbie” Broders – Matt Ryan
- Brad Dalke – Joe Haden
- Sean Walsh – Jamaal Charles
- Stephen Castaneda – Patrick Peterson
- Matt Scharff – Golden Tate
DP WORLD TOUR: KLM OPEN
Formerly known as the Dutch Open, the tournament has been a part of the DP World Tour schedule since 1972. Guido Migliozzi won last year’s event in a playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. Notable past champs include Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart, and Sergio Garcia. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 7 a.m. ET Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
KORN FERRY TOUR: BMW CHARITY PRO-AM
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|Thursday
|12-3 p.m.
|Friday
|9-11 p.m.
|Saturday
|5-7 p.m.
|Sunday
|5-7 p.m.
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by George Savaricas, Steve Burkowski, Brendon de Jonge, and Kira K. Dixon.
|Day
|Golf Central
|Thursday
|6-7 p.m.
|Friday
|6-7 p.m.
|Saturday
|12-1 / 7-8 p.m.
|Sunday
|11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
