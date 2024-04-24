PGA TOUR’S ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, The Only Team Competition of the Season, Begins Tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship from Wilshire Country Club – Live Week-Long Coverage in Primetime on GOLF Channel and Peacock – Begins Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic From TPC Sugarloaf in Georgia Begins Friday at Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

2024 DP World Tour Season Continues with ISPS Handa Championship in Japan – Live Coverage Begins Tonight at 11 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show Presented Exclusively on GOLF Channel Today at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 24, 2024 – Top players on the PGA TOUR, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, are set to team up at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, headlining this week’s golf coverage across GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS

The PGA TOUR’s only official team competition of the season -- the Zurich Classic of New Orleans -- takes place this week at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. The pairing of Davis Riley and Nick Hardy won last year’s event while setting a tournament scoring record and will look to defend their title against a field that includes World No. 2 Rory McIlroy playing alongside Shane Lowry, as well as last year’s runner-up team of Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Live coverage is presented on Thursday and Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, while lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday will air from 12:45-2:45 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Colt Knost / Billy Ray Brown

How To Watch – Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday 12:45-2:45 p.m. Sunday 12:45-2:45 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry

· Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

· Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama

· Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris

· Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

· Davis Riley / Nick Hardy

LPGA TOUR: JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2024 LPGA Tour season continues this week with the second playing of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. It features a 144-player field competing for a purse of $3.75 million, one of the largest prize funds for a non-major on the LPGA Tour. Hannah Green is defending champion after defeating Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin in a three-way playoff last year.

Live coverage gets underway Thursday and Friday in primetime at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Weekend coverage on both days starts at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

How To Watch – Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday 6-9 p.m. Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Jin Young Ko

· Minjee Lee

· Allisen Corpuz

· Hannah Green

· Meghan Khang

· Celine Boutier

· Charley Hull

· Xiyu Lin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR Champions travels to Duluth, Ga., this week for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf. Stephen Ames looks to defend his 2023 title after setting tournament records for lowest 54-hole score (19-under) and largest margin of victory (4 strokes) in last year’s win.

Live coverage begins Friday at Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Weekend coverage gets underway at 2:45 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock on both days.

How To Watch – Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Friday 12-3 p.m. Saturday 2:45-6 p.m. Sunday 2:45-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Stephen Ames

· Steven Alker

· Stewart Cink

· Jose Maria Olazabal

· Vijay Singh

· David Duval

· Jay Haas

· Retief Goosen

DP WORLD TOUR: ISPS HANDA CHAMPIONSHIP

The DP World Tour returns to action this week with the ISPS Handa Championship at Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan. Players from both the DP World Tour and the Japan Golf Tour are competing in this co-sponsored event, now in its second year of existence.

Live coverage begins tonight at 11 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Wednesday, April 24 – Saturday, April 27 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Wednesday 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Friday 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Mattieu Pavon

· Christiaan Bezuidenhout

· Dylan Frittelli

· Rikuya Hoshino

· Kieta Nakajima

· Matthias Schwab

· Takumi Kanaya

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson , Steve Burkowski , Tripp Isenhour , and Matt Adams .

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , and . Golf Today coverage on Wednesday is anchored by Damon Hack , Eamon Lynch , and Burkowski.

coverage on Wednesday is anchored by , , and Burkowski. The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show will exclusively air Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and is anchored by Jackson.





Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 4-5 p.m. 3-4 p.m. Thursday 2:30-3:30 p.m./9:30-10:30 p.m.* Friday 3-3:30 p.m./ 9:30-10:30 p.m.* Saturday Noon-12:45 p.m./9-10 p.m.* Sunday Noon-12:45 p.m./9-10 p.m.*

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

