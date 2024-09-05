PURINA PRO PLAN INCREDIBLE DOG CHALLENGE WESTERN REGIONALS FROM HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF., PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

One-Hour Show will Feature Nation’s Top Canine Athletes Competing in Action-Packed Competitions

National Finals to be Presented on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Winners of Western Regional Facing Winners of Eastern Regional

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 5, 2024 – NBC Sports will present the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional Competition this Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The nation’s premier canine sports competition, now in its 27th year, brings top canine athletes together and competing in several competitions, including agility, weave pole racing, freestyle flying disc, diving dog, fetch it, and the fan favorite Surf Dog competition.

Sunday’s competition will determine which canine competitors from nine states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington) advance to the National Finals, hosted at Purina Farms outside of St. Louis and presented on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. ET. The Western Regional, hosted in Huntington Beach, Calif., will see these elite canine athletes participate in a multitude of action-packed activities against a thrilling backdrop with coveted spots to December’s championship on the line.

The Finals will see the winners from the Western Regional Competition face off against the winners from the Eastern Regional Competition. The Eastern Regionals, which were held in April in Clearwater, Fla., are available to stream on Peacock on the platform’s Dog Show rail, which includes Incredible Dog Challenge content as well as a catalog of previous National Dog Show competitions.

For more information on the Incredible Dog Challenge, visit purina.com/pro-plan or visit the Purina YouTube page to see highlights from previous years.

2024 PURINA PRO PLAN INCREDIBLE DOG CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Day Event NBC/Peacock Sun., Sept. 8 Western Regionals 2 p.m. ET Sat., Dec. 1 National Finals 3 p.m. ET

