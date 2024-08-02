REGAN SMITH, LEON MARCHAND, AND GRANT FISHER HEADLINE ACTION-PACKED NIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Finals in Pool Led by Team USA’s Smith; Marchand Swims for More Medals in Front of Home Crowd; On the Track, Grant Fisher Competes in the Men’s 10,000m

Sha’Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser Headline Live Track & Field Action This Saturday, Aug. 3, Live at 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Race for the World’s Fastest Man in the Men’s 100m Headlines Live Track & Field Coverage This Sunday, Aug. 4, Live at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 2, 2024 – Regan Smith, Leon Marchand, and Grant Fisher headline an action-packed night on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET. In the pool, Smith battled Australian superstar Kaylee McKeown in the women’s 200m backstroke, Caeleb Dressel competed in the men’s 50m freestyle, and hometown hero Marchand looked to keep his gold medal streak alive in the men’s 200m individual medley, while on the track, Fisher looked to become only the second U.S. man in 56 years to win an Olympic 10,000m medal.

The first appearance of track & field in primetime will also include Sha’Carri Richardson’s first-ever Olympic race as she competed in the first round of the women’s 100m.

TONIGHT, FRI., AUGUST 2

In the pool, medals will be awarded in the men’s 50m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, and men’s 200m individual medley. On the track, the first track & field medals of the Games are at stake in the men’s 10,000m. Additionally, Richardson competed in her first career Olympic race in the women’s 100m while two-time defending Olympic shot put gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Crouser and defending Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman began their title defenses.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Track & field action, gymnastics, and the penultimate day of swimming headline a busy Olympic schedule on Saturday. In the pool beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Katie Ledecky looks to win the women’s 800m freestyle at her fourth consecutive Games.

In gymnastics, the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, Simone Biles, and teammate Jade Carey are expected to compete in the women’s vault final live at 10:20 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On the track, beginning live at 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, 2024 U.S. 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson aims for her first career Olympic medal in the women’s 100m, while shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser aims to become the first athlete in Olympic history to win the event at three straight Games.

Additionally, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA men’s basketball looks to go undefeated in group play when it takes on Puerto Rico at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Sunday’s Olympic schedule is headlined by track & field action starting live at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the race to determine who is the World’s Fastest Man, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley both expected to vie for the title. Lyles is coming off a 2023 season that saw him become the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a world championship.

Sunday is also the final day of swimming, beginning live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and finishing with the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays in a potential battle between the United States and rival Australia. The women’s 50m freestyle and men’s 1500m freestyle will also be contested.

***

***

***

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 (DAY 7)

NBC

8-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Final and Qualifying Heats

Diving – Men’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Men’s Trampoline – Final

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Argentina vs. France

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan*

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 (DAY 8)

NBC

5 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

10:20 a.m.-11 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s Shot Put Final

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Swimming – Finals



Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Floor Final

5 p.m.-5:20 p.m.

In the Company of Heroes

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Finals and Men’s Pommel Horse Finals

12 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Surfing – Finals

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan*

3 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. Poland (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol Final (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

5:20 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. South Africa (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Soccer – Pregame

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Montenegro (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Rowing – Finals*

1:10 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

4:05 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennis – Men’s Doubles Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. France

9:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol*

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Skeet Final

12:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boxing – Men’s Quarterfinals

12:35 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Latvia

3:05 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Serbia vs. South Sudan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser (LIVE)

E!

4:05 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Singles Quarterfinal) – South Korea vs. Japan

7:15 a.m.-7:50 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)

7:50 a.m.-9 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol*

9:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

9:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:50 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Bronze Competition and Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 7 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tennis – Day 8 – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Surfing – Semifinals and Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Volleyball, Soccer, Water Polo, Canoeing, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Shooting, Soccer, Table Tennis, and More

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 (DAY 9)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

11:10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

1:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s 400m Round 1

Women’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. France

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars and Men’s Vault Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

3x3 Basketball – Elimination Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

Women’s Tennis (Singles Final) – China vs. Croatia

2:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Montenegro*

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Elimination Round*

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Archery – Men’s Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Kayak Cross Heats (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

1:05 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Final Round*

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race*

7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final*

7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Hungary vs. France

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Final Round (LIVE)

CNBC

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Argentina (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16

8 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Badminton Doubles Bronze Medal Match – Malaysia vs. Denmark

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Badminton Doubles Final – China vs. Taiwan

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Doubles Final – Italy vs. AIN

3 p.m.- 3:45 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

E!

4 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final*

5:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Turkey

7 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Singles Bronze Medal Match – France vs. Brazil (LIVE)

8:50 a.m.-10 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Badminton – Semifinals

10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Kayak Cross Heats (LIVE)

11:25 a.m.-12 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

1:05 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Bronze Medal Competition (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Dressage Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 8 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tennis – Day 9 – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Volleyball, Handball, Boxing, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Basketball, Fencing, Field Hockey, and More

