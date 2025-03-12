SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 16, AT 9:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Brentford Visit Bournemouth this Saturday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 11 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal host fourth-place Cheslea in a London Derby this Sunday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Arsenal drew with Manchester United, 1-1, on Sunday as Declan Rice scored a 74th minute equalizer. Chelsea (49 points) sit six points behind Arsenal (55) and defeated Leicester City, 1-0, last weekend behind a goal from Marc Cucurella. Joe Speight and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, March 15, with Premier League Mornings at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, leading into four matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Everton v. West Ham (USA Network, Telemundo, Universo), Ipswich v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 11 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Brentford visit Bournemouth on USA Network and Universo. Ninth-place Bournemouth (44 points) are three points behind fifth-place Manchester City (47). Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Vitality Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, leading into two matches at 9:30 a.m. ET as Arsenal host Chelsea (exclusively on Peacock) and Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur (USA Network, Telemundo). Peacock will also present Arsenal-Chelsea in Spanish.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Manchester United visiting Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal faltering further, Nottingham Forest earning a big result over Manchester City, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., March 15

10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., March 15

11 a.m.

Everton v. West Ham

USA Network, Telemundo, Universo

Sat., March 15

11 a.m.

Ipswich v. Nottingham Forest*

Peacock

Sat., March 15

11 a.m.

Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion*

Peacock

Sat., March 15

11 a.m.

Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*

Peacock

Sat., March 15

11 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., March 15

1 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., March 15

1:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Brentford

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 15

3:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sun., March 16

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., March 16

9:30 a.m.

Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., March 16

9:30 a.m.

Arsenal v. Chelsea

Peacock

Sun., March 16

11:30 a.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., March 16

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Sun., March 16

3 p.m.

Leicester City v. Manchester United

USA Network, Telemundo



*Available on Premier League Multiview



