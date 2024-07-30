SIMONE BILES AND TEAM USA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS GO FOR GOLD IN TEAM FINAL TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Team USA Swimming and Men’s 3x3 Basketball Also in Primetime Tonight

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel Look to Continue Olympic Dominance in the Pool Tomorrow Wed., July 31, Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Simone Biles and Suni Lee Aim to Become First Woman Since 1968 to Win Multiple Olympic All-Around Gold Medals – Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final Begins Live this Thursday, Aug. 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2024 – Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Team USA women’s gymnastics look to get back atop the podium when they compete in the team final on “Primetime in Paris” tonight on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This U.S. squad is the first women’s team in Olympic history to include two individual all-around gold medalists in Biles (Rio 2016) and Lee (Tokyo).

Also, in primetime tonight, the women’s 100m backstroke will see Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and world record holder Regan Smith take on defending Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown of rival Australia, while the men’s 800m freestyle sees Bobby Finke aiming for his third career medal. Paris 200m freestyle bronze medalist Luke Hobson will also aim to lead the U.S. back on the podium in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Former NBA player and BYU legend Jimmer Fredette leads U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball as it takes on Serbia, the most dominant nation in the history of international 3x3.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey compete for Team USA’s first gold medal in the team event since 2016. The U.S. women have won the gold medal in the team competition in two of the past three Olympics.

In the pool, medals in the women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 800m freestyle, and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay will be awarded.

Additionally, U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball, led by former NBA player and BYU legend Jimmer Fredette, take on Serbia, the most dominant nation in the history of international 3x3. During his senior year at BYU in 2011, Fredette led the NCAA in scoring and was named Naismith Player of the Year.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Katie Ledecky headlines a star-studded lineup of swimming events beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, looking to defend her gold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle. Ledecky not only holds the world record in the 1500m freestyle, but also the 19 fastest times ever recorded in the event.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA men’s basketball, coming off a dominant 110-84 win over Serbia in their Paris debut, take on South Sudan live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, as they look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

In women’s beach volleyball, the U.S. duo of Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng take on France’s Aline Chamereau and Clemence Vieira live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while the men’s gymnastics all-around final begins live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Biles and Lee each look to become the first woman to win multiple all-around Olympic gold medals since Vera Caslavska (1964, 1968) as the women’s gymnastics all-around final begins live at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the pool, more medals are up for grabs as four finals will be contested, with Team USA swimmers Regan Smith, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, and more looking to keep the Americans’ medal count lead over Australia intact, beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The last event of the day, the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, could see the U.S. take on Australia with a gold medal on the line.

The men’s golf tournament, featuring 2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and 2024 Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele, tees off at 10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (with a Golf Central postgame show at Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock), U.S. men’s water polo, coming off a win over Romania on Tuesday, faces Greece live at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and more events highlight a full day of Olympic action.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and My New Favorite Olympian:

The Podium: The latest episode takes you inside an Olympic badminton match and how perhaps the quietest field of play generates some of the fastest, liveliest and most challenging conditions for Team USA, who have yet to ever medal in the sport.

In The Village: NBC Sports swimming correspondent/analyst Elizabeth Beisel speaks with Team USA cyclist Chloe Dygert after winning the bronze medal in the women’s time trial.

My New Favorite Olympian: Get to know Olympic boxer Jennifer Lozano, nicknamed “the Troublemaker,” who started boxing after experiencing bullying, racism and cartel violence splitting her time between Mexico and the border town of Laredo, Texas.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next installment set for Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET during the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

TUESDAY, JULY 30 (DAY 4)

NBC

4:35 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands

8-11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m.-12:35 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

12:35 a.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

USA NETWORK

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Morocco*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Final) – China vs. North Korea

9 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

9:45 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Trap Final

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Handball – France vs. Brazil

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. Guinea*

E!

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 4 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Soccer, Water Polo, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Boxing, Archery, Judo, and More

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 (DAY 5)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Team Final

11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Final (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Swimming – Pregame

2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

4:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Poland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. Serbia

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Final

Diving – Women’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:10 a.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-5 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Singles) – United States vs. Vietnam

5 a.m.-6:20 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:20 a.m.-7:10 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

7:10 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Final (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Triathlon - Final

9 a.m.-9:40 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s BMX Freestyle Final (LIVE)

9:50 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Semifinal (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Final

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Switzerland

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Australia*

8 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Brazil

9:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Egypt

10:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. South Sudan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

E!

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Switzerland vs. Germany (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-5 a.m.

Canoeing- Slalom Qualifying*

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchro Platform Final (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Rowing – Finals

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis (Singles) – United States vs. Greece

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:55 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Equestrian – Dressage Qualifying

11:15 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 4 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 5 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Soccer, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Archery, Badminton, Fencing, and More

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 (DAY 6)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Golf – Men’s First Round (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Australia

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

12:15 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-4:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

4:05 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. China (LIVE)

5:05 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Latvia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

8-11 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final

Swimming – Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Italy

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. Australia (LIVE)

4:05 a.m.-5 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Race Walk

10 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Australia

1:05 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Lithuania (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Netherlands

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Belgium (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rowing – Finals*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Italy

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. China*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Angola vs. France

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

10 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

10:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions Final

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Belgium*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s First Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

4:30 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

5:40 a.m.-6:25 a.m.

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

Badminton – Elimination Rounds

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Japan (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Race Walk

11:30 a.m-12:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1:25 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

1:25 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Competition and Final (LIVE)

3:40 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Qualifying

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 5 Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 6 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Water Polo, Field Hockey, Volleyball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, and More

