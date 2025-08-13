SPORTSENGINE PLAY TO PROVIDE LIVE COVERAGE OF2025 AMERIGOL LATAM CUP TOURNAMENT FOR NON-TRADITIONAL HOCKEY COUNTRIES

Players Representing Teams from More than 30 Countries to Convene at Florida Panthers IceDen in South Florida; Games will be Streamed in 4K and Available on SportsEngine Play Free to the Public

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Aug. 13, 2025) – Showcasing that ice hockey is truly a global sport, the rapidly growing SportsEngine Play youth and amateur sports streaming platform will present comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup, Aug. 17-24, a weeklong tournament featuring teams and players from more than 30 countries not traditionally known for playing hockey.

More than 1,400 players comprising 62 teams from Latin America, the Caribbean and other regions around the world will converge on South Florida for eight days and 142 games, with games scheduled to stream live via a dedicated tournament channel on the SportsEngine Play website. Through seven days of competition, the Amerigol LATAM Cup will help raise awareness of how ice hockey has impacted the sports culture of each participating country, and help promote youth participation across the U.S.

The tournament will take place at the Panthers IceDen in South Florida. SportsEngine Play will stream all games in 4K, providing a more immersive hockey viewing experience.

The Amerigol LATAM Cup was developed to provide athletes with an opportunity to showcase their hockey skills while inspiring a new generation of fans outside of North American borders. Beyond the games, the tournament also is a cultural exchange where players and fans meet new people and experience diverse sporting traditions. The growth of the LATAM Cup has been supported by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association through its Industry Growth Fund, established in 2013 to support local hockey programs and reduce barriers to participation.

Representative countries competing in the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup include:



Chile Pakistan Jamaica* Brazil Venezuela Barbados* Mexico Argentina Dominican Republic* Puerto Rico Colombia Cuba* Peru Cuba Turks and Caicos* India Israel Puerto Rico* Lebanon Armenia Bahamas* Greece Guyana* Belize* Haiti* St. Lucia* Trinadad* St. Kitts* Curacao* Aruba* Cayman Islands* Nicaragua** Guatemala** Honduras** El Salvador** Costa Rica** Panama** First Nations***

*comprise the Caribbean team **comprise the Central America Team ***comprised of 12 Native American nations

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play is the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of families and fans with events, games and tournaments featuring young athletes. The platform serves a constantly growing list of sports facilities nationwide and is constantly adding new competitive content through acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire.

About SportsEngine

SportsEngine creates powerful technology and services to simplify and grow youth sports, making it easier for organizations to connect with coaches, families, athletes and fans. SportsEngine technology serves thousands of youth sports organizations, clubs, studios, franchises, tournaments, teams, National Governing Bodies, professional sports leagues and municipalities; and equips millions of coaches, families, athletes and fans with technology products that help simplify their sporting lives. The SportsEngine family of brands includes SportsEngine HQ, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; SportsEngine Motion, an all-inclusive management software specifically developed for studio and class-based sports, as well as sports that conduct camps, clinics and private lessons; SportsEngine Tourney, a youth sports tournament management software; SportsEngine AES, a competition management software designed specifically for volleyball. Many of these offerings also provide technical integrations, making the youth sports experience more connected and simpler than ever before. SportsEngine also owns and operates the National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), which provides youth sports background screenings to nearly 1 million coaches and volunteers to help keep youth sports experiences for young athletes safe and positive.

-SportsEngine Play-