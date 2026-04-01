ST. LOUIS CARDINALS VISIT DETROIT TIGERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 5 AT 7 P.M. ET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

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LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, KEVIN DURANT, AND COOPER FLAGG LEAD STAR-STUDDED SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER FINALE AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
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NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE SANTA ANITA DERBY AND THE TOYOTA BLUE GRASS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4 AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
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SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM ST. LOUIS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4, AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONCIC, KEVIN DURANT, AND COOPER FLAGG LEAD STAR-STUDDED SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER FINALE AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE SANTA ANITA DERBY AND THE TOYOTA BLUE GRASS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4 AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
SMX - Press Box.png
SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM ST. LOUIS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4, AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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ST. LOUIS CARDINALS VISIT DETROIT TIGERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 5 AT 7 P.M. ET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Published April 1, 2026 02:12 PM

2006 St. Louis Cardinals World Series Champion Brad Thompson and Former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks Join Jason Benetti in the Booth this Sunday

Adam Ottavino Provides “Inside the Pitch” Coverage

Host Ahmed Fareed Joined by 2016 World Series Winner Dexter Fowler at Comerica Park for Pregame Show

Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 1, 2026 – NBC Sports has named its game and pregame analysts for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball as first baseman and 2025 Silver Slugger winner Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals visit two-time All-Star outfielder Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday, April 5 live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander is scheduled to start Sunday’s game for the Tigers.

This week’s Sunday Night Baseball announce team features play-by-play voice Jason Benetti joined the in booth by analysts Brad Thompson and Andy Dirks.

Thompson spent most of his six MLB seasons (2005-2010) with the St. Louis Cardinals, primarily serving as a relief pitcher. He won a 2006 World Series ring with St. Louis and appeared in 43 regular-season games. After wrapping up his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals in 2010, Thompson has served as an analyst for FanDuel Sports Network Midwest.

Dirks was an outfielder/designated hitter over three seasons for the Tigers (2011-2013), all of which saw Detroit appear in the postseason. He was a key contributor on the 2012 World Series team, batting .322 in 88 games. Dirks is an analyst for Tigers’ games on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit alongside Benetti.

Ahmed Fareed will host the Cardinals-Tigers pregame show and alongside analyst Dexter Fowler.

With a career that spanned 14 seasons (2008-2021), Fowler spent his first six years in the league with the Colorado Rockies. As a member of Chicago Cubs in 2016, the centerfielder was an All-Star and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. In that 2016 World Series, Fowler became the first player ever to lead off a World Series Game 7 with a home run. He served as an analyst on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff in 2023.

Former relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, who enjoyed a 15-year career, will serve as an analyst on Sunday night and offer unique “Inside the Pitch” perspective. During crucial at-bats in the game Ottavino will provide insight into the pitcher’s throw-by-throw approach against a hitter.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch  whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock starting May 3, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (April 1 – April 7)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. This Wednesday two-time All-Star Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins visit 2024 Batting Champion Bobby Whit Jr. and the Kansas City Royals with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET on Peacock.

DateTime (ET)Game
Wed., April 17:40 p.m.Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Fri., April 32 p.m.San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox
Fri., April 310:15 p.m.New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Sat., April 49:38 p.m.Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
Sun., April 52:10 p.m.Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
Mon., April 64:10 p.m.Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Tues., April 79:45 p.m.Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--