SUNDAY’S STAR-STUDDED SHOW ON NBC & PEACOCK MARKS MOST-WATCHED NIGHT OF U.S. TRACK & FIELD TRIALS SINCE 2012

Sunday’s Show Peaked at 5.7 Million Viewers as Noah Lyles Won 100 Meters

Sha’Carri Richardson Qualified for Paris Olympics in 100 Meters, Powering 41% Increase in Saturday Night Viewership

NBC Wins Night in Broadcast Primetime on Saturday and Sunday

Viewers Have Streamed More than 255 Million Live Olympic Trials Minutes Across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital – ALREADY Three Times Greater than Full Trials in 2021

Swimming Trials Averaged 3.4 Million Viewers Across 9 Nights on NBC and Peacock – UP 26% from 2021 Olympic Trials Average

Diving Trials UP 18% from 2021 Olympic Trials Average, Averaging 2.3 Million Viewers on NBC and Peacock

U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field and Gymnastics Continue This Thursday through Sunday Nights Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 25, 2024 – The U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Sunday night on NBC and Peacock delivered the largest Track & Field Trials audience since 2012 , headlining a standout first week of U.S. Olympic Team Trials across swimming, diving, and track & field, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe.

Highlighted by Noah Lyles’ 9.83-second victory in the 100-meter final, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson’s performance in the 400-meter semifinals, and commentary from Snoop Dogg, Sunday’s show (8:37-11 p.m. ET), averaged 5.2 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – marking the most-watched night of U.S. Olympic Trials in track & field since July 1, 2012 . Sunday night’s viewership peaked at 5.7 million from 10:45-11 p.m. ET as Lyles won the 100-meter final.

One night earlier, headlined by Sha’Carri Richardson qualifying for her first Olympics with a victorious 10.71 in the 100-meter final, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser winning the shot put, NBC and Peacock averaged 4.1 million viewers – topping by 41% the corresponding Saturday night for the 2021 Olympic trials.

In addition, NBC stations won the night in broadcast primetime on both Saturday and Sunday nights, averaging 3.7 million and 4.1 million viewers, respectively.

Across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms, viewers have streamed more than 255 million live minutes of 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials competition – already three times greater than the full 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials (79 million minutes).

The swimming trials, which were contested in front of a record 285,000+ fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and featured Michael Phelps in the booth this past weekend alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, delivered an average of 3.4 million primetime viewers over nine nights on NBC and Peacock – UP 26% from 2021 .

Viewership for the live primetime and weekend afternoon diving competition from Knoxville, Tenn., averaged 2.3 million viewers – UP 18% from 2021 .

The Olympic Trials have delivered more than 100 million impressions on NBC Sports’ YouTube page, with Richardson’s victory in the 100 meters the most-watched clip with approximately 1.5 million views.

Fans are engaging with NBC Olympics content more than twice as much as the 2021 Olympic Trials (up 107%), with more than 3.6 million interactions across all social media platforms.

The trials for track & field and gymnastics -- starring sprinters Richardson, Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and the last two Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee -- continue this Thursday through Sunday nights across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

