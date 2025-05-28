SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE GRAND SLAM TRACK IN PHILADELPHIA LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

Penultimate Event of Michael Johnson’s New Track League Begins Exclusively on Peacock This Saturday, May 31, at 4 p.m. ET from Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Live Competition Continues Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Multiple Olympic Medalists Expected to Compete This Weekend including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Cole Hocker

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2025 – Two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and three-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas headline Grand Slam Track, the new and innovative track league founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, from Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., this Saturday, May 31, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The two-day event – called a “Slam” – will continue Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. This is the penultimate Slam of the league’s inaugural season.

This week’s Slam is expected to feature an elite lineup of Olympians, including two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, Paris Olympic 400m gold medalist Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jess Hull (Australia), Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, two-time Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos (Brazil), three-time world champion Christian Coleman, and more.

Franklin Field is home to the iconic Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track & field competition in the U.S. that regularly attracts over 15,000 competitors per year. Constructed in 1895, Franklin Field remains the oldest still-operating college football stadium in the country and was home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles from 1958-1970.

Founded by Johnson in 2024, Grand Slam Track prioritizes head-to-head competition over times, with a star-studded roster of 48 Racers competing against 48 Challengers. The athletes participate in one of the following event groups: short sprints (100m/200m), short hurdles (100H or 110H/100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400H/400m), short distance (800m/1500m), or long distance (3000m/5000m). All competitors’ final placement scores are be determined by their combined finishing order between the two races, with the winner of each Slam event group taking home $100,000 in prize money, and the 8th place competitor earning $10,000.

In the Racer of the Year standings, McLaughlin-Levrone tops the season-long leaderboard as the only unbeaten woman with 48 points thus far. Two-time Paris Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden trails her with 42 points. On the men’s side, both Bednarek and dos Santos have 48 points, with Bednarek leading due to his higher dominance score (55.25 to 50.25).

1984 Olympic 1500m silver medalist Steve Cram will call the races alongside Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Anson Henry, with Radzi Chinyanganya and Paris Olympic heptathlete Taliyah Brooks serving as trackside reporter. The pre- and post-Slam shows will be hosted by John Anderson alongside four-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC Sports’ Sanya Richards-Ross and CITIUS MAG founder Chris Chavez.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Grand Slam Track, presenting all four Slams of the inaugural 2025 season live. Future locations include UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

NBC Sports will present numerous prestigious outdoor track & field events this season, including the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 31-Aug. 3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

How To Watch – Saturday, May 31-Sunday, June 1 (all times ET)



Day

Time

Platform

Sat., May 31

4-7 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 1

3-6 p.m.

Peacock



