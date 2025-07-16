THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL PORTRUSH HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

Thursday-Friday Open Championship Coverage – 1:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, 4 a.m. ET on USA Network

Weekend Open Championship Coverage Begins at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday & 4 a.m. ET Sunday on USA Network; NBC/Peacock Coverage Begins at 7 a.m. ET

Ride With Me – Actor Tom Hardy Narrates GOLF Channel Films’ Feature on Ryan Peake’s Unimaginable Journey from Prison to the Open Championship

PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship – Thursday-Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship Friday and Saturday – 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 16, 2025 – NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, headlines this week’s live golf coverage on NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

This week’s coverage also includes the PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship outside of Lake Tahoe and the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 50 hours of traditional live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday – and more than 200 hours of live coverage surrounding the Open Championship in total including featured groups and streaming coverage on Peacock, as well as GOLF Channel’s live studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live from The Open. Thursday’s live championship coverage begins at 1:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on USA Network at 4 a.m. ET.

NBC/USA Network/Peacock Broadcast Team

· Host: Mike Tirico

· Play-by-play: Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Mike Tirico / Steve Sands / Tom Abbott

· Analyst: Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Paul McGinley / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum / John Cook / Arron Oberholser

· On-Course Reporter: Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Johnson Wagner / Karen Stupples

· Interviews: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, July 17 – Sunday, July 20 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, USA Network

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

Peacock

USA Network

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, July 17

*1:30-4 a.m.

4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Friday, July 18

*1:30-4 a.m.

4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Saturday, July 19



5-7 a.m.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 20



4-7 a.m.

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET



NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. Peacock will also showcase a Par-3 channel showcasing the 6th and 16th holes. Trey Wingo and Jay Croucher will host Peacock’s Open All Access whiparound show on Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Peacock’s coverage will also utilize its popular Multiview function highlighting the featured groups and featured holes streams.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators, including:



Play-by-play: Damon Hack / Tom Abbott

Analyst/on-course reporters: Johnson Wagner / John Cook / Karen Stupples

Thursday Featured Groups



4:58 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

5:09 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

9:48 a.m. ET – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. ET – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Friday Featured Groups



4:47 a.m. ET – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

4:58 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

9:59 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. ET – Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

GOLF Channel surrounds the championship with on-site studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live From The Open. Rich Lerner anchors post-round and primetime editions of Live From alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner reprising his on-course role throughout the week with live interviews and shot re-enactments. Last week, the primetime Golf Central Live From team of Lerner, McGinley and Chamblee previewed the 153rd Open Championship on a media conference call.

Broadcast Team



Hosts : Rich Lerner

: Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley

: / Reporters/Contributors : Todd Lewis

: On-course: Johnson Wagner

Date

Golf Central – Live From The Open *

Thursday, July 17

3:30-6 p.m. (encores beginning 9 p.m.)

Friday, July 18

3:30-6 p.m. (encores beginning 11 p.m.)

Saturday, July 19

3-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

2-4 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – will surround The Open with daily episodes both on YouTube and across podcast platforms, featuring a Wednesday preview show, daily mini-pods following Thursday-Saturday rounds, and a full Sunday recap show which will also air on GOLF Channel at 9 a.m. ET.

RIDE WITH ME – ACTOR TOM HARDY NARRATES GOLF CHANNEL FILMS’ FEATURE ON RYAN PEAKE’S UNIMAGINABLE JOURNEY FROM PRISON TO THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ride With Me details the story of Australian golfer Ryan Peake and is the latest long-form feature piece produced by GOLF Channel Films’ Emmy-award winning producers Israel DeHerrera and Jarrod Ficklin, narrated by actor Tom Hardy. Peake’s story is one of searching, losing, accepting and finding himself once again. From joining a biker club, to serving years in prison, to fighting to get his life and his game back, his journey to playing in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush has been one unimaginable ride.

PGA TOUR: BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

The modified Stableford scoring system will be used for this tournament at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif. The field includes a mix of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour players for the fourth year in a row. In 2024, Nick Dunlap won for the second time on the PGA TOUR but for the first time as a professional, shooting the equivalent of a 62 on Sunday, which earned him 19 points in the modified Stableford format. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 6 p.m. ET Thursday-Sunday.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Billy Ray Brown

Notable Players This Week



Nick Dunlap

Max Homa

Cam Davis

Beau Hossler

Isaiah Salinda

Aaron Baddeley

USGA: U.S. GIRLS’ JUNIOR AMATEUR

The 36-hole championship match will be played on Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and at aired at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, with earlier round matches aired on Friday in the same coverage windows. The 156-player field will play two rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday, with the top 64 advancing to match play starting on Wednesday. This is the second time the tournament is being played in Georgia. In 1971, Hollis Stacy beat Amy Alcott in the finals at Augusta Country Club. Rianne Malixi won last year’s championship. Steve Burkowski, Emilia Doran and Kay Cockerill will call the action from the Atlanta Athletic Club.



