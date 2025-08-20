THE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP – PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS FINALE AT EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB IN ATLANTA – HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

Top 30 Players in FedExCup Standings Compete for the TOUR Championship – Thursday-Friday at 1 p.m. ET and Weekend Lead-In on GOLF Channel

TOUR Championship on NBC/Peacock – Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday

Happy Hour With Smylie Presented by Michelob Ultra This Friday Afternoon with Smylie Kaufman at TOUR Championship on GOLF Channel

The Creator Classic at East Lake Featuring Fan-Favorite Content Creators – Today at 3:45 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

LPGA Tour CPKC Women’s Open in Toronto – Thursday-Saturday Coverage on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel Presents PGA TOUR Champions Ally Challenge, DP World Tour Betfred British Masters, and USGA’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 20, 2025 – Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the Top 30 players in the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoff standings competing for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., headlining this week’s live golf coverage on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The Top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoff standings will square off this week and compete for the FedExCup title at the TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler won last week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley – punctuated by his dramatic birdie chip-in on the 17th hole – to become the first player since Tiger Woods (2006-07) to win at least five times in back-to-back years.

Scheffler is the defending FedExCup Champion, defeating Collin Morikawa by two shots last year. The field of 30 also includes U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, FedEx St. Jude Champion Justin Rose, and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. This year’s TOUR Championship format is standard 72-hole stroke play after eliminating the Starting Strokes format.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Curt Byrum

: Interviews: Cara Banks

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

Day

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

1-6 p.m.



Friday

1-6 p.m.



Saturday

1-2:30 p.m.

2:30-7 p.m.

Sunday

12-1:30 p.m.

1:30-6 p.m.



Golf Central studio coverage will be live from East Lake beginning on Wednesday afternoon and will provide pre- and post-round coverage each day on GOLF Channel. Rich Lerner anchors the program alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Johnson Wagner with Todd Lewis reporting.



Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

3-3:45 p.m.

Thursday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.

Friday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 7-8 p.m.

Sunday

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.



Coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC will feature Drone AR, the Emmy winning innovation that allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics.

The critically-acclaimed Happy Hour with Smylie Presented by Michelob Ultra on GOLF Channel will air this Friday afternoon, as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

Coverage also includes the 2025 Creator Classic at East Lake this afternoon at 3:45 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, as content creators compete on the back nine at East Lake in an eight-hole gross stroke-play format, with the top four advancing to a playoff on No. 18.

VIEWERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2025 PGA TOUR BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Last weekend’s BMW Championship - the second event of the FEDEXCUP Playoffs - featured viewership milestones across NBC Sports including averaging a Total Audience of Delivery 1.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and GOLF Channel, becoming the most-watched BMW Championship since 2021 and up 25% vs. last year’s event.

The 2025 BMW Championship weekend rounds on NBC/Peacock were the most-watched for the event since 2021, averaging 3.1 million viewers (up 37% vs. 2024). Sunday’s final round viewership peaked with 5.8 million viewers from 5:45-6pm ET on NBC/Peacock, up 46% vs. last year’s peak. Lead-in weekend coverage on GOLF Channel also saw increases, with Saturday’s viewership on GOLF Channel increasing 124% vs. last year and Sunday’s up 57% year over year.

LPGA TOUR: CPKC WOMEN’S OPEN

The national women’s championship of Canada will be held at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario. Brooke Henderson won the event in 2018 and is the only Canadian to have won this version of the event. Lauren Coughlin won last year’s event by two shots over Mao Saigo. Lydia Ko is a three-time winner of the event. GOLF Channel carries Thursday-Saturday coverage with final round coverage on Sunday on CBS.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Tom Abbott / Karen Stupples

Day

NBC Sports App

GOLF Channel

Thursday



9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday



9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m.

4:30-7 p.m.

Sunday

3-4 p.m.





PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE ALLY CHALLENGE

Warwick Hills in Michigan hosts the Ally Challenge for the eighth year and previously hosted the Buick Open on the PGA TOUR. Stewart Cink is the defending champion of the event with a four-stroke victory at 17-under, both of which were tournament records.



Day

NBC Sports App

GOLF Channel

Friday

2:30-4:30 p.m.

7-9 p.m.

Saturday



2:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday



1:30-4:30 p.m.



DP WORLD TOUR: BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

The top six players on the European Ryder Cup standings following the Betfred British Masters will qualify for the team. Captain Luke Donald will make his picks for the six other places on September 1. The field includes Rasmus Hojgaard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace and Haotong Li. Niklas Norgaard is defending champion.



Day

GOLF Channel

NBC Sports App

Thursday



7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday



7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Sunday

7-11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.



USGA: U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S OPEN

A field of 120 players will compete in the seventh U.S. Senior Women’s Open this week at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif. Leta Lindley is the defending champion. The field includes Annika Sorenstam, Laura Davies, Amy Alcott, and Pat Hurst, as well as Juli Inkster, who nearly made the cut at last week’s LPGA event in Portland.



Day

Peacock

GOLF Channel

Saturday

4-7 p.m.

8-10 p.m.

Sunday

4-7 p.m.

8-10 p.m.



All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

