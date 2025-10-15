 Skip navigation
TWO-TIME REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 GRAND PRIX FRANCE LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published October 15, 2025 03:25 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Oct. 17, at Noon ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Terry Gannon to Call 90-Minute Encore Presentation Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – Two-time reigning men’s singles World champion Ilia Malinin headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2025 Grand Prix France this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 17, at Noon ET live on Peacock from Angers IceParc in Angers, France.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Malinin, a two-time ISU Grand Prix Final champion, headlines a competitive field in the men’s event that also features three-time defending Grand Prix France champion Adam Siao Him Fa (France). Malinin’s last loss in any event was here in France to Siao Him Fa in 2023. The event also features the 2024 World silver medalist and 2023 U.S. champion Isabeau Levito in the women’s event, two-time World medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy) in ice dance, and reigning World champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) in pairs.

For Saturday’s coverage on NBC, Terry Gannon (play-by-play), 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski (analyst), and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir (analyst) will be on the call.

In addition to U.S. Figure Skating coverage, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

2025 Grand Prix France LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Discipline
Time (ET)
Platform(s)
Fri., Oct. 17
Women’s Short
Noon
Peacock

Pairs Short
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Oct. 18
Rhythm Dance
7 a.m.
Peacock

Women’s Free
8:40 a.m.
Peacock

Men’s Short
Noon
Peacock

Pairs Free
2 p.m.
Peacock

Encore Presentation*
3:30 p.m.
NBC
Sun., Oct. 19
Free Dance
5:30 a.m.
Peacock

Men’s Free
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

Exhibition
1 p.m.
Peacock

*Same-day-delayed Coverage

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--