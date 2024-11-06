 Skip navigation
TWO-TIME REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX JAPAN THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published November 6, 2024 02:36 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Call Sunday Presentation at Noon ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 6, 2024 – Two-time reigning world champion ice dance duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates headline NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Grand Prix Japan this weekend, starting Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 p.m. ET live on Peacock from Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

This week, Chock and Bates can make a 25th career Grand Prix podium (including Grand Prix Finals). A top-three finish, would likely also qualify them for the Grand Prix Final for a ninth time. The women’s field includes three-time reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, as well as Alysa Liu and Bradie Tennell, each a two-time U.S. champion. Olympic and World silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan headlines a competitive field in the men’s event that also features two-time U.S. Olympian Jason Brown. In the pairs event, 2023 world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan look for another Grand Prix win after winning gold at Skate America a few weeks ago. 2024 U.S. Champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea also look to continue their momentum following their silver medal performance in Texas.

For Sunday’s coverage on NBC, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will be on the call.

2024 Grand Prix Japan LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Thurs., Nov. 7

Rhythm Dance

10:35 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 8

Pairs’ Short

12:35 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Short

2:10 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Short

5 a.m.

Peacock

Free Dance

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 9

Pairs’ Free

12 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Free

2:35 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Free

5:30 a.m.

Peacock

Exhibition Gala

11:05 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 10

Highlights*

Noon

NBC

*Taped Coverage

--NBC SPORTS--