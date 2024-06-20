U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR SWIMMING AND DIVING MAKE VIEWERSHIP SPLASH ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Swimming Trials Averaging 3.2 Million Primetime Viewers on NBC and Peacock – UP 20% from 2021 Olympic Trials Average

Diving Trials UP 39% from 2021 Olympic Trials Average, Averaging 2.9 Million Viewers on NBC and Peacock in Primetime

U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming, Diving, Track & Field, and Gymnastics Continue Tonight through June 30 Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 20, 2024 – The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming and diving – presented in primetime on NBC and Peacock since last Saturday – have posted viewership increases over the 2021 Olympic Trials , according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe.

In front of record crowds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the swimming trials are averaging 3.2 million primetime viewers across NBC and Peacock – UP 20% compared to the 2021 Trials average (data from Saturday through Tuesday; Wednesday night data will be available tomorrow). The swimming trials have been headlined by Katie Ledecky winning three events, world records set by Gretchen Walsh and Regan Smith, and veteran Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, and Simone Manuel all qualifying for the Olympic team.

Primetime viewership for the diving competition (Monday-Tuesday), which is being held in Knoxville, Tenn., is UP 39% from the 2021 Trials average, averaging 2.9 million viewers.

The trials for swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics continue tonight through June 30 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

