WORLD RUGBY NO. 2 NEW ZEALAND V. NO. 3 IRELAND IN THE GALLAGHER CUP LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD IN CHICAGO THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TWO-TIME REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 SKATE CANADA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Breeders PB.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS $7 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TWO-TIME REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 SKATE CANADA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Breeders PB.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS $7 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WORLD RUGBY NO. 2 NEW ZEALAND V. NO. 3 IRELAND IN THE GALLAGHER CUP LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD IN CHICAGO THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

Published October 29, 2025 03:17 PM

NBC Sports’ 2025 Quilter Nations Series Rugby Schedule Kicks Off with England v. Australia this Saturday, Nov. 1, at 11:10 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – Two of the most historic rugby teams face off this weekend when NBC Sports presents The Gallagher Cup, with World No. 2 New Zealand v. No. 3 Ireland live from Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, this Saturday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The New Zealand All Blacks, ranked No. 2 in the world and runners-up in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, and Ireland, the No. 3 team in the world, previously met at Soldier Field in 2016 (Ireland defeated the All Blacks for the first time in their 111-year history). Since that historic win, the rivalry has featured 10 international matchups with each team winning five games.

Ireland is coming off a 2025 Six Nations tournament that saw them win the Triple Crown for the 14th time in tournament history, defeating all other “Home Nation” opponents in England, Scotland, and Wales.

With two of the most successful international teams followed by passionate supporters, New Zealand v. Ireland will be contested in front of a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will call Saturday’s match.

This Saturday doubles as NBC Sports’ kickoff to its 2025 Quilter Nations Series Rugby schedule (formerly known as Autumn Nations Rugby), featuring more than 20 matches live on Peacock from Nov. 1-29. Coverage begins this Saturday, Nov. 1, on Peacock with No. 5 England v. No. 7 Australia at 11:10 a.m. ET, followed by No. 15 United States facing No. 8 Scotland at 1:40 p.m. ET. The 2025 Quilter Nations Series will take place in England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, and Italy and features international teams from around the globe (full schedule below).

NBC Sports features an extensive collection of rugby programming across multiple platforms, including men’s and women’s Guinness Six Nations rugby, Olympic rugby, and more.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 QUILTER NATIONS SERIES RUGBY SCHEDULE

Date
Match
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Nov. 1
England v. Australia
11:10 a.m.
Peacock
Scotland v. United States
1:40 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 8
Ireland v. Japan
7:40 a.m.
Peacock
Scotland v. New Zealand
10 a.m.
Peacock
England v. Fiji
12:40 p.m.
Peacock
Italy v. Australia
12:40 p.m.
Peacock
France v. South Africa
12:40 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Nov. 9
France v. South Africa
1 p.m.
CNBC*
Scotland v. New Zealand
4 p.m.
NBC*
Sun., Nov. 9
Wales v. Argentina
10:10 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 15
Italy v. South Africa
7:40 a.m.
Peacock
England v. New Zealand
10 a.m.
Peacock
Wales v. Japan
12:40 p.m.
Peacock
Ireland v. Australia
3:10 p.m.
Peacock
France v. Fiji
3:10 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Nov. 16
Scotland v. Argentina
10:10 a.m.
Peacock
England v. New Zealand
11:30 a.m.
CNBC*
Sat., Nov. 22
Wales v. New Zealand
10:10 a.m.
Peacock
Ireland v. South Africa
12:40 p.m.
Peacock
Italy v. Chile
3:10 p.m.
Peacock
France v. Australia
3:10 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Nov. 23
Scotland v. Tonga
8:40 a.m.
Peacock
England v. Argentina
11:10 a.m.
Peacock
Ireland v. South Africa
1 p.m.
CNBC*
Sat., Nov. 29
Wales v. South Africa
11:10 a.m.
Peacock

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--