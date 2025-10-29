WORLD RUGBY NO. 2 NEW ZEALAND V. NO. 3 IRELAND IN THE GALLAGHER CUP LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD IN CHICAGO THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

NBC Sports’ 2025 Quilter Nations Series Rugby Schedule Kicks Off with England v. Australia this Saturday, Nov. 1, at 11:10 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – Two of the most historic rugby teams face off this weekend when NBC Sports presents The Gallagher Cup, with World No. 2 New Zealand v. No. 3 Ireland live from Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, this Saturday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The New Zealand All Blacks, ranked No. 2 in the world and runners-up in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, and Ireland, the No. 3 team in the world, previously met at Soldier Field in 2016 (Ireland defeated the All Blacks for the first time in their 111-year history). Since that historic win, the rivalry has featured 10 international matchups with each team winning five games.

Ireland is coming off a 2025 Six Nations tournament that saw them win the Triple Crown for the 14th time in tournament history, defeating all other “Home Nation” opponents in England, Scotland, and Wales.

With two of the most successful international teams followed by passionate supporters, New Zealand v. Ireland will be contested in front of a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will call Saturday’s match.

This Saturday doubles as NBC Sports’ kickoff to its 2025 Quilter Nations Series Rugby schedule (formerly known as Autumn Nations Rugby), featuring more than 20 matches live on Peacock from Nov. 1-29. Coverage begins this Saturday, Nov. 1, on Peacock with No. 5 England v. No. 7 Australia at 11:10 a.m. ET, followed by No. 15 United States facing No. 8 Scotland at 1:40 p.m. ET. The 2025 Quilter Nations Series will take place in England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, and Italy and features international teams from around the globe (full schedule below).

NBC Sports features an extensive collection of rugby programming across multiple platforms, including men’s and women’s Guinness Six Nations rugby, Olympic rugby, and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 QUILTER NATIONS SERIES RUGBY SCHEDULE

Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Nov. 1

England v. Australia

11:10 a.m.

Peacock

Scotland v. United States

1:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

Ireland v. Japan

7:40 a.m.

Peacock

Scotland v. New Zealand

10 a.m.

Peacock

England v. Fiji

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

Italy v. Australia

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

France v. South Africa

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 9

France v. South Africa

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Scotland v. New Zealand

4 p.m.

NBC*

Sun., Nov. 9

Wales v. Argentina

10:10 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Italy v. South Africa

7:40 a.m.

Peacock

England v. New Zealand

10 a.m.

Peacock

Wales v. Japan

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

Ireland v. Australia

3:10 p.m.

Peacock

France v. Fiji

3:10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 16

Scotland v. Argentina

10:10 a.m.

Peacock

England v. New Zealand

11:30 a.m.

CNBC*

Sat., Nov. 22

Wales v. New Zealand

10:10 a.m.

Peacock

Ireland v. South Africa

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

Italy v. Chile

3:10 p.m.

Peacock

France v. Australia

3:10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Scotland v. Tonga

8:40 a.m.

Peacock

England v. Argentina

11:10 a.m.

Peacock

Ireland v. South Africa

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., Nov. 29

Wales v. South Africa

11:10 a.m.

Peacock



*Encore presentation

