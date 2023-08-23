 Skip navigation
Arsenal vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal host Fulham in a London derby at Emirates Stadium on Saturday with these two teams seeming to be heading in different directions after brilliant campaigns in 2022-23.

Arteta proud of Arsenal's character against Palace
August 21, 2023 05:31 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and shares his frustrations with the refereeing decisions.

Arsenal host Fulham in a London derby at Emirates Stadium on Saturday with these two teams seeming to be heading in different directions after brilliant campaigns in 2022-23.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Gunners look set for another title challenge and their squad is stronger, and even hungrier, to win silverware this season. Two narrow wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to start the season have hardly set the world alight but there is a robustness about this Arsenal side and despite some key injuries early in the campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side is now better equipped to deal with Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber both suffering knee injuries.

Fulham have lost captain and talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic as he finally sealed his move to Saudi Arabia, while the Cottagers were also missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to injury but he should be able to start this game. After going down to 10 men Marco Silva’s side were run ragged in the second half of their 3-0 home defeat against Brentford last week and despite having a sublime campaign last season (they finished 10th in their first season back in the Premier League) all of the advanced numbers suggest they are due for a big drop off this season.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, start time, live stream link

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday (August 26)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Updates
Fulham team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

USMNT star and Fulham captain Tim Ream is suspended after picking up a harsh looking red card in the defeat against Brentford.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez has been tasked with replacing Mitrovic, for now, as Fulham look to bring in other options in attack.

In midfield Joao Palhinha came off the bench against Brentford last time out so it’s a relief to have him back and he should start this game.

Another former Wolves forward has also arrived, with Adama Traore a great option for Marco Silva to use on the break in this game.

Arsenal team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The Gunners are without the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber due to knee injuries.

Jesus went down just ahead of the season and should be back in the next month or so, while Timber will be out for most of this season after suffering an ACL injury on his Premier League debut.

Timber’s replacement, Takehiro Tomiyasu, is suspended for this game after his two yellows at Crystal Palace last time out. But Oleksandr Zinchenko should come back into the team at left back as he has now recovered from injury.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Folarin Balogun are both absent as Arsenal are hoping to move them on in the final week of the summer window, while Mohamed Elneny remains out after knee surgery.

Expect Arsenal to start with Eddie Nketiah up top again, with Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard and Havertz supporting him. It will be intriguing to see if Gabriel will come into the lineup at center back and Ben White moves back to right back or if Thomas Partey stays at right back.