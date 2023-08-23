Arsenal vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal host Fulham in a London derby at Emirates Stadium on Saturday with these two teams seeming to be heading in different directions after brilliant campaigns in 2022-23.

The Gunners look set for another title challenge and their squad is stronger, and even hungrier, to win silverware this season. Two narrow wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to start the season have hardly set the world alight but there is a robustness about this Arsenal side and despite some key injuries early in the campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side is now better equipped to deal with Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber both suffering knee injuries.

Fulham have lost captain and talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic as he finally sealed his move to Saudi Arabia, while the Cottagers were also missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to injury but he should be able to start this game. After going down to 10 men Marco Silva’s side were run ragged in the second half of their 3-0 home defeat against Brentford last week and despite having a sublime campaign last season (they finished 10th in their first season back in the Premier League) all of the advanced numbers suggest they are due for a big drop off this season.

