College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It's James Cook's World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
College Golf Talk podcast: 2023-24 NCAA golf season preview
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 2 Expected Points: It’s James Cook’s World
MX Ironman 2023 Aaron Plessinger headshot.JPG
US team named for the 2023 Motocross of Nations
nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_dps_eaglesvikingsrecap_230915.jpg
Eagles ride Swift to victory against the Vikings
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Things can only go up from here for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea, right? Scrappy Bournemouth might have other ideas, though

Chelsea took 'a backwards step' in loss to Forest
September 5, 2023 01:48 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight several standout individual performances for Nottingham Forest in their win over Chelsea, and take a closer look into Chelsea's lackluster performance.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that the recent international break returned to him a few fresh bodies and better luck, when Chelsea head to the south coast to take on Bournemouth on Sunday (9 am ET).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Injuries have left the Blues shorthanded from the start of the season, and results have suffered in a bad way. Despite spending nearly $1.2 billion over the last three transfer windows since Todd Boehly bought the club, Chelsea have won just one of their first four games (1W-1D-2L) to begin Pochettino’s tenure. Perhaps the results have been a tad bit unkind, though, with Chelsea posting the Premier League’s 5th-best xG (2.1 per 90) and the 3rd-best xGA (1.1 per 90) over the first month. Small sample sizes shouldn’t be taking as gospel, but the underlying numbers would seem to indicate that some positive regression is set to arrive at any moment — and it can’t come soon enough for the west Londoners.

As for Bournemouth, things have gone about as well as anyone could have realistically hoped. The Cherries picked up a point apiece in draws with West Ham and Brentford either side of defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham (in neither of which they embarrassed themselves). Alas, the matchweek 5 fixture with Chelsea would seem to fit into the latter category more so than the former.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 17)
TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Chelsea
By
Andy Edwards
  

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed)

QUESTIONABLE: Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Armando Broja (knee)
Team news - Bournemouth
By
Andy Edwards
  

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Dango Outtara (ankle), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring)