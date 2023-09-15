Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that the recent international break returned to him a few fresh bodies and better luck, when Chelsea head to the south coast to take on Bournemouth on Sunday (9 am ET).

Injuries have left the Blues shorthanded from the start of the season, and results have suffered in a bad way. Despite spending nearly $1.2 billion over the last three transfer windows since Todd Boehly bought the club, Chelsea have won just one of their first four games (1W-1D-2L) to begin Pochettino’s tenure. Perhaps the results have been a tad bit unkind, though, with Chelsea posting the Premier League’s 5th-best xG (2.1 per 90) and the 3rd-best xGA (1.1 per 90) over the first month. Small sample sizes shouldn’t be taking as gospel, but the underlying numbers would seem to indicate that some positive regression is set to arrive at any moment — and it can’t come soon enough for the west Londoners.

As for Bournemouth, things have gone about as well as anyone could have realistically hoped. The Cherries picked up a point apiece in draws with West Ham and Brentford either side of defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham (in neither of which they embarrassed themselves). Alas, the matchweek 5 fixture with Chelsea would seem to fit into the latter category more so than the former.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 17)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

