Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Brentford host Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday with the Bees unbeaten to start the season but the Cherries are yet to win.
Thomas Frank’s side have drawn two of their first three games of the season, including their home clash against Palace last weekend, and remain extremely tough to beat. Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade have all stepped up in Ivan Toney’s absence as those three have scored all of Brentford’s six goals between them so far. Frank has Brentford playing direct and being dangerous on the counter and from set pieces as it’s a new season but the same old Brentford.
In stark contrast, Bournemouth are a work in progress under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Cherries have plenty of injuries to deal with early in the season but they should improve as the campaign goes on. Iraola wants them to press high and at times it works. But Bournemouth have struggled to deliver a finishing touch so far as they lost 2-0 at home against Tottenham last time out and they could have lost by a larger margin.
How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, start time, stream link
Kick off: 10am ET
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium
Brentford should have Ben Mee back from a calf injury, which is a big boost. Ivan Toney is suspended until early 2024, so Mbeumo and Wissa will continue in attack with Schade coming in off the left.
Josh Dasilva (thigh) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are out until the end of November and October respectively as Brentford have a bit of a depth issue in midfield.
The Cherries still have a host of injuries to key players which has hampered Andoni Iraola early on.
Dango Outtara, Ryan Fredericks are still out, while new signing Alex Scott (knee) will be out a while longer.
Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Adam Smith are all likely to return just after the international break.
Jaidon Anthony, David Brooks and Hamed Traore could all start this game as Bournemouth look to get the correct balance in attack.