Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brentford host Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday with the Bees unbeaten to start the season but the Cherries are yet to win.

Thomas Frank’s side have drawn two of their first three games of the season, including their home clash against Palace last weekend, and remain extremely tough to beat. Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade have all stepped up in Ivan Toney’s absence as those three have scored all of Brentford’s six goals between them so far. Frank has Brentford playing direct and being dangerous on the counter and from set pieces as it’s a new season but the same old Brentford.

In stark contrast, Bournemouth are a work in progress under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Cherries have plenty of injuries to deal with early in the season but they should improve as the campaign goes on. Iraola wants them to press high and at times it works. But Bournemouth have struggled to deliver a finishing touch so far as they lost 2-0 at home against Tottenham last time out and they could have lost by a larger margin.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, start time, stream link