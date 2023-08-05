 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, stream, preview

The annual curtain raiser will pit last season’s 1st- and 2nd-place finishers in the Premier League against one another at Wembley on Sunday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Which PL teams looked best during preseason?
August 3, 2023 01:23 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share who caught their eye individually and as a team around the Premier League during their preseason tune-ups.

Manchester City won nearly everything there was to win last season, while Arsenal took a massive step forward under Mikel Arteta and nearly won the Premier League title — if not for Pep Guardiola and Co., of course.

Fast-forward (most of) the summer transfer window, and both sides look a little different as they prepare to face one another in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11 am ET)

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

After winning the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the span of three unforgettable weeks in May, Manchester City continue to push the envelope with the impending arrival of 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig (reportedly $110 million - most expensive ever for a defender), alongside fellow Croatian, midfielder Mateo Kovacic, from Chelsea.

As for Arsenal, just a cool $266 million spent on three players so far this summer. Declan Rice ($134 million) looks set to assume the midfield reins for the foreseeable future following Granit Xhaka’s departure and Thomas Partey’s rapid decline last season. Kai Havertz ($83 million) won’t have much time to settle in after Gabriel Jesus underwent another knee operation this week, making Havertz the presumed starting center forward with USMNT starlet Folarin Balogun the backup for the time being.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal City live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET, Sunday

How to watch: ESPN+

Premier League schedule - opening weekend

Burnley vs Manchester City - Friday, 3 pm ET - Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday, 7:30 am ET - Premier League on Peacock

Updates