Manchester City vs Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, stream, preview

Manchester City won nearly everything there was to win last season, while Arsenal took a massive step forward under Mikel Arteta and nearly won the Premier League title — if not for Pep Guardiola and Co., of course.

Fast-forward (most of) the summer transfer window, and both sides look a little different as they prepare to face one another in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11 am ET)

After winning the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the span of three unforgettable weeks in May, Manchester City continue to push the envelope with the impending arrival of 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig (reportedly $110 million - most expensive ever for a defender), alongside fellow Croatian, midfielder Mateo Kovacic, from Chelsea.

As for Arsenal, just a cool $266 million spent on three players so far this summer. Declan Rice ($134 million) looks set to assume the midfield reins for the foreseeable future following Granit Xhaka’s departure and Thomas Partey’s rapid decline last season. Kai Havertz ($83 million) won’t have much time to settle in after Gabriel Jesus underwent another knee operation this week, making Havertz the presumed starting center forward with USMNT starlet Folarin Balogun the backup for the time being.

