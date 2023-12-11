 Skip navigation
2023 FIFA Club World Cup: Schedule, scores, how to watch, past winners, video highlights

  
Published December 11, 2023 01:31 PM

Pep Guardiola looks to make history of the both club and personal variety when he leads Manchester City into its first FIFA Club World Cup later this month in Saudi Arabia.

City can become the fourth Premier League team to win the tournament, and Guardiola’s looking for his fourth crown with a third team after winning twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are the reigning champions, having claimed their record fifth title last season.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League table ]

A Premier League club last won the Club World Cup when Chelsea topped Palmeiras in 2022, three yearsd after Liverpool outlasted Flamengo, triumphing by virtue of a Roberto Firmino goal.

The tournament will expand to 32 teams when it comes to the United States in 2025.

Below you can find everything you need to watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, dates and scores, and the history of the tournament.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup is annual competitions pitting the winners of the AFC Champions League, the CAF Champions League, OFC Champions League, UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and CONCACAF Champions League Cup along with a host nation’s national champion.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup: Stream link, dates, more

Dates: Tuesday, December 12 - Friday, December 22
Location: Saudi Arabia
Stream: FIFA’s YouTube channel

2023 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Tuesday, December 12

Match 1: Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) vs Auckland City (New Zealand) — 1pm ET

Friday, December 15

Match 3: Club Leon (Mexico) vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) — 9:30am ET
Match 2: Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Al-Ittihad or Auckland City — 1pm ET

Monday, December 18

Match 4: Fluminese (Brazil) vs Match 2 winner — 1pm ET

Tuesday, December 19

Manchester City (Premier League) vs Match 3 winner — 1pm ET

Friday, December 22

Third-place match — 9:30am ET
Final — 1pm ET

Club World Cup history: Previous winners

The Club World Cup was first held in 2000, then took four years off before becoming an annual tradition for the victors of each confederation’s main club competitions.

It was held in Brazil but soon moved to Asia and has been held in the Middle East or North Africa more often than not... at least until 2025’s tournament set for the United States.

2000 (Brazil): Corinthians 0-0 (4-3 pens) Vasco da Gama
2005 (Japan): Sao Paolo 1-0 Liverpool
2006 (Japan): Internacional 1-0 Barcelona
2007 (Japan): AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors
2008 (Japan): Manchester United 1-0 LDU Quito
2009 (UAE): Barcelona 2-1 (aet) Estudiantes LP
2010 (UAE): Inter Milan 3-0 TP Mazembe
2011 (Japan): Barcelona 4-0 Santos
2012 (Japan) Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea
2013 (Morocco): Bayern Munich 2-0 Raja CA
2014 (Morocco): Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo
2015 (Japan): Barcelona 3-0 River Plate
2016 (Japan): Real Madrid 4-2 (aet) Kashima Antlets
2017 (UAE): Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio
2018 (UAE): Real Madrid 4-1 Al-Ain
2019 (Qatar): Liverpool 1-0 (aet) Flamengo
2020 (Qatar): Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres UANL
2021 (UAE): Chelsea 2-1 (aet) Palmeiras
2022 (Morocco): Real Madrid 5-3 Al-Hilal

Club World Cup history: Most titles, appearances

Winners
Real Madrid — 5
Barcelona — 3
Bayern Munich — 2
Corinthians — 2
AC Milan — 1
Chelsea — 1
Internacional — 1
Inter Milan — 1
Liverpool — 1
Manchester United — 1
Sao Paulo — 1

Appearances
Auckland City — 11
Al-Ahly — 9
Real Madrid — 6
Monterrey — 5
Barcelona — 4
Pachuca — 4
Al-Hilal — 3
Club America — 3
Esperance de Tunis — 3
TP Mazembe — 3
Urawa Red Diamonds — 3
Al-Ittihad — 2
Al-Sadd — 2
Bayern Munich — 2
Chelsea — 2
Corinthians — 2
Flamengo — 2
Guangzhou — 2
Internacional — 2
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors — 2
Kashima Antlers — 2

Liverpool — 2
Manchester United — 2
Palmeiras — 2
Raja Casablanca — 2
Sanfrecce Hiroshima — 2
Waitakere United — 2
Wydad Casablanca — 2
AC Milan — 1
Adelaide United — 1
Al-Duhail — 1
Al-Nassr — 1
AS Pirae — 1
Atlante — 1
Atletico Mineiro — 1
Atletico Nacional — 1
Boca Juniors — 1
Chivas Guadalajara — 1
Club Leon — 1
Cruz Azul — 1
ES Setif — 1
Estudiantes — 1
Etoile du Sahel — 1
Fluminese — 1
Gremio — 1
Hekari United — 1
Hienghene Sport — 1
Inter Milan — 1
LDU Quito — 1
Mamelodi Sundowns — 1
Manchester City — 1
Moghreb Tetouan — 1
Necaxa — 1
Pohang Steelers — 1
San Lorenzo — 1
Santos — 1
Sao Paulo — 1
Saprissa — 1
Seattle Sounders — 1
Seongnam FC — 1
Sepahan — 1
South Melbourne — 1
Sydney FC — 1
Team Wellington — 1
UANL Tigres — 1
Ulsan Hyundai — 1
Vasco da Gama — 1
Western Sydney Wanderers — 1