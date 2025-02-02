Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Tottenham boss say after win at Brentford?

Ange Postecoglou has seen the pressure lift on him and Tottenham after a tough outing ended in a professional 2-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Tottenham’s injury issues haven’t really calmed down but Postecoglou saw his side dig deep and score in the first half and late on to secure a big win to ease lingering fears they would be dragged into the relegation zone.

Below is a look at what Ange said on injuries, transfers and looking ahead to their huge League Cup semifinal second leg at Liverpool on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou reaction

Postecoglou was delighted with the victory and the manner of the performance given everything that is going on.

“Obviously, it’s a massive win. Off the back of another good win before. To break that run, it was difficult, we were in a difficult time. We’ve still got loads of games to prove that we can carry this winning form on, so it’s important,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

“At times this season, just for five minutes we’ve lost concentration. As soon as that goal went in we knew we can’t make the same mistakes. Once we got to half-time we thought we had to keep disciplined for the second half. They play man-to-man, they left people open at the back and we knew we could get a second goal as well.

“It’s a credit to Ben [Davies] and Djed [Spence] and Pedro [Porro] as well. To be fair Ben was shouting at me the whole game and we were shouting at each other the whole game, so that was really good to have him next to me. Like I said, it was a really good clean sheet and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Looking ahead to Thursday’s League Cup semifinal second leg at Liverpool, where Tottenham have a 1-0 lead, Postecoglou said the win at Brentford will give his side plenty of positives.

“We’ll take a lot from the win,” Postecoglou said. “Winning away from home at a difficult place is not easy. That’s our challenge on Thursday night. We will recover now. We’ve signed a player today [Kevin Danso] which will help us as well. Hopefully we will get Micky [van de Ven] available as well. We will tackle Thursday. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to go to Anfield and hopefully get a result that gets us through to a cup final.”

Asked specifically about reports Tottenham are trying to sign center back Axel Disasi from Chelsea with Radu Dragusin’s injury ‘not looking good’ Postecoglou was vague.

“I had my phone off so I don’t know what’s happened in the last hour and a half,” Postecoglou smiled. “I’m sure I will find out.”

He also added that new signing Kevin Danso is a “great fit” for Tottenham’s style of play and he can’t wait to get the Austrian center back in and ready to roll to help with their defensive issues.