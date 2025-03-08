Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after comeback win against Southampton?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot decided to make a triple sub at half time with the Reds 1-0 down to bottom club Southampton and he got it spot on.

They won 3-1 thanks to Darwin Nunez and two penalty kicks from Mohamed Salah.

Slot was sat in the stands due to his suspension and will have been pleased with his side rallying ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg at home against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Here’s what Slot had to say following the win with Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot reaction to Liverpool vs Southampton

Mohamed Salah reaction to win

The Egyptian superstar was asked what the half time message was in the dressing room: “The manager [Arne Slot] was gone, his head was going for us. It is something you need sometimes because first half the game was sloppy and we were slow and taking our time. We now more experienced and we can manage that situations.”

Is this the performance of champions?: “I don’t think we played good today. Second half maybe we played a bit better but first half we didn’t play well at all. If you’re going to win the Champions League or Premier League you have to win those kind of games.”

On becoming fifth highest scorer in Premier League history: “I knew about the record but I didn’t think about it while I was playing. It’s a good record to be equalizing Sergio. He’s a great player and was a legend here for the league. I am happy about that and the win as well.”

On Darwin Nunez: “Very important player for us. I’m always there talking to him because his head sometimes is gone. He is very important. We need him and you see him in the last game against PSG he was very important when he came in, making a difference.”