How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in a beauty of a UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday and Anfield will be rocking.

Both teams are sauntering towards their own domestic titles and the champions elect of England and France now have their eyes firmly set on a spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League as they aim to be crowned champions of Europe.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool somehow lead 1-0 from the first leg after they took a battering in the Parc des Princes but a world-class display from Alisson in goal and slack finishing from PSG allowed Harvey Elliott to score a late winner for a proper smash and grab job in the French capital. Neither Liverpool nor PSG could quite believe it. Slot’s side weren’t great in their 3-1 comeback win against the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton on Saturday either, as the Dutch coach let his team have it at half time in the dressing room as they trailed 1-0. A triple sub at the break saw them turn it around and win but Slot was far from pleased and admitted his side must go “three, four or even five steps up” against PSG on Tuesday to match the intensity levels of Les Parisiens.

Luis Enrique’s PSG side must be feeling strangely confident heading into this second leg. Yes, they trail 1-0 and have to play at a raucous Anfield. But their incredible dominance in the first leg will give them huge hope they can score in the first half and then it’s anybody’s game. PSG are such a well-balanced, fluid side who pressed Liverpool high and made them extremely uncomfortable. Fabian Ruiz dictated the tempo in midfield, while Ousmane Dembele, Kivat Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola were constant threats in attack. With veteran Marquinhos marshaling the defense and Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, PSG also have a resolute defense and Nuno Mendes will have to have another fine game at left back to keep red-hot Mohamed Salah quiet.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 11)

Venue: Anfield -- Liverpool

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot rested Robertson and Mac Allister at the weekend but they came on at half time and had a huge impact. That underlined their importance to this team as their tenacity and directness helps knit everything together. Does Darwin Nunez start up top? Or will Cody Gakpo be fit to return as he recovers from injury? Diogo Jota is of course another option in attack and Harvey Elliott scored off the bench in Paris and did well coming on at half time at the weekend, so he’s pushing for a start too. Alisson will have to have another big day in goal if Liverpool are going to reach the quarterfinals, while Van Dijk and Konate looked unusually flustered in the first leg but know what to expect this time.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (ankle)

PSG team news, focus

There are no injuries for Enrique’s side, who enjoyed another easy win at the weekend in Ligue 1 to warm up for this game. With the likes of Zaire-Emery working his way back to full fitness, plus striker Goncalo Ramos chomping at the bit to start, Enrique has some big decisions to make. Surely he goes with the same starting lineup from the first leg? They did everything other than score and Enrique will be hoping lightning won’t strike twice.

Liverpool vs PSG prediction

This feels like it will be a little tetchier than the first game with Liverpool making adjustments to counteract PSG’s high-press and incredible energy levels. Expect a tight encounter and PSG to score, as it could go to extra time. I still expect Liverpool to advance. Just. Liverpool 1-1 PSG, after extra time (Liverpool advance 2-1 on aggregate)