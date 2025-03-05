How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool and their title hopes will expect nothing more than three points when Southampton visits Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have the Premier League’s best goal differential by 14 and have only lost once in the league season. They can grow their title advantage over second-place Arsenal to 16 points for at least a day with a win over Saints.

WATCH – Liverpool vs Southampton

Southampton could still be careening to the worst single season in Premier League history, now 2-3-22 on the season. Those five positive results leave them with nine points, 13 off safety with just 11 matches to go in the season.

Saints can find some hope in their 3-2 loss to Liverpool at St’ Mary’s in Week 12, as it took a late Mohamed Salah penalty to help the Reds to all three points.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (other)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Jan Bednarek (undisclosed), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Adam Lallana (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (knock), Ross Stewart (fitness), Juan Larios (fitness), James Bree (thigh)

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

Saints have been quite unlucky in front of goal this season, scoring nearly 12 fewer goals than expected goals, but they’ve been nearly as fortunate in conceding almost 10 fewer than xGA. Liverpool had a midweek match in Paris at the Parc Des Princes that will serve as some measure of leveler but this is not the day to bet on a stunning upset — Liverpool have only lost once at home this season, and that’s the only time they’ve scored less than two goals at Anfield against any opposition. Liverpool 2-0 Southampton.