Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland: Gunners blast Black Cats

  
Published February 7, 2026 12:21 PM

Arsenal extended their lead in the Premier League title race to nine points over Manchester City (for the time being) with a 3-0 victory over Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH Arsenal v Sunderland full match replay

Sunderland hung tough for much of the first half and gave Arsenal some early problems with their high press and direct attacking approach, but Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring once again with a brilliant strike from outside the box in the 42nd minute and the Gunners were on their way.

Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench right on the hour mark and scored twice to put the game out of reach, first in the 66th minute and again in the 92nd. Gyokeres now has five goals and two assists in his last eight games (all competitions) following his barren run through much of fall and into winter.

Arsenal (56 points) are nine points clear until Man City face Liverpool on Sunday (11:30 am ET), with 13 games left to play. Sunderland (36 points) are still in the top half, checking in at 9th.

What’s next?

  • Sunderland vs Liverpool — Wednesday, 3:15 pm ET
  • Brentford vs Arsenal — Thursday, 3 pm ET

Arsenal vs Sunderland live updates - by Andy Edwards

Arsenal vs Sunderland final score: 3-0

Goalscorers: Martin Zubimendi (42'), Viktor Gyokeres (66', 90'+3)

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland: Gyokeres pokes home to finish a quick counter (90'+3)
Gyokeres' brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
Viktor Gyokeres completes his brace off the bench for the Gunners to put the icing on the cake of Arsenal's dominant performance against Sunderland at the Emirates.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland: Gyokeres hooks home after Gunners press high (66')
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
Kai Havertz cuts behind Sunderland's defense before finding Viktor Gyokeres inside the box for a low-driven finish to double the Gunners' advantage at the Emirates.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Sunderland: Zubimendi opens the scoring from outside the box (42')
Zubimendi smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Sunderland
It's a sweet strike from Martin Zubimendi from the top of the box as he gives the Gunners a 1-0 lead over Sunderland just before the stroke of halftime at the Emirates.

Arsenal starting lineup

Raya - Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori - Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz - Madueke, Trossard, Jesus

Sunderland starting lineup

Roefs - Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo - Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee, Talbi - Brobbey

How to watch Arsenal vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 7)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Mikel Arteta’s side got back on track in a big way last weekend as they won 4-0 at Leeds to calm fears their title bid was imploding after a run of three games without a win. They also beat Chelsea 1-0 at home on Tuesday to reach the League Cup final and all of a sudden talk of a quadruple is building.

Sunderland hammered Burnley 3-0 at home on Monday to get back on track too, as Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats are just five points off the top four. They are well on track to be one of the best-ever newly-promoted teams in Premier League history and European qualification seems well within reach.

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka is struggling with an injury, while Martin Odegaard is a doubt. The duo of Max Dowman and Mikel Merino are definitely out. Arteta has so many options in midfield and attack that it isn’t worth risking players who aren’t fully-fit so Noni Madueke will likely start on the right and Eberechi Eze will likely start in midfield.

Sunderland team news, focus

The Black Cats have a very solid, settled lineup and are so tough to play against. Their captain Granit Xhaka remains out injured and that is a real shame as he would have received a good reception from the home fans. Arthur Masuaku and Bertrand Traore remain out through injury, and new signing Jocelin Ta Bi is not ready for this one. Sunderland have some great attacking options with Brian Brobbey leading the line so well and the likes of Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi supporting him from the attacking midfield positions.

Arsenal vs Sunderland prediction

This is going to be pretty close and Sunderland will look sit in with a back five to frustrate Arsenal. But the Gunners will find a way to get the job done. Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland.