Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for League Cup final

The Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups are intriguing to think about as both teams aim to win the first piece of major domestic silverware of the season and get a psychological boost in their Premier League title race.

MORE — Arsenal v Man City preview, how to watch, live updates

Mikel Arteta has so many attacking options, but who will he select to start at Wembley on Sunday? Is fatigue a big factor for Pep Guardiola as his City side lost to Real Madrid, and were knocked out of Europe, in a draining midweek encounter?

Below we take a look at the Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups, with analysis on the possible XI’s and the key decisions both Arteta and Guardiola have to make.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- White —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Hincapie —-

—— Zubimendi —— Rice ——

—— Saka —— Eze —— Trossard ——

——- Gyokeres ——-

The main injury concern is Jurrien Timber, who missed the midweek win against Bayer Leverkusen and is a big doubt. If he’s not fit, will Ben White start again? He hasn’t played much this season and two starts in five days could be a lot. Cristhian Mosquera could play out of position at right back but White is probably the starter if Timber isn’t fit. In midfield Rice and Zubimendi will hold and ahead of them there are a few big questions. Bukayo Saka will start on the right while Eberechi Eze’s recent form means he has to start as the number 10. But who starts on the left? Leandro Trossard will likely get the nod but in a game as tight as we expect this to be, perhaps Gabriel Martinelli starts for his extra defensive cover? Then Trossard could come on and play the role of clincher which he excels at. Up top Kai Havertz is pushing Viktor Gyokeres all the way for a start but if feels like Gyokeres will start and try to wear down City’s defenders for 60 minutes before Havertz or Gabriel Jesus come on to finish the job. Then of course you have the wild card in teenage sensation Max Dowman who could have a big impact off the bench, while Noni Madueke is also an attacking ace up Arteta’s sleeve.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Trafford ——-

—- Nunes —- Stones —- Dias —- Ait-Nouri —-

—— Rodri —— Silva ——

—— Semenyo —- Cherki —— O’Reilly ——

——- Haaland ——

It seems that James Trafford will be in goal ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Trafford has been the cup goalkeeper for Man City this season. Ahead of him three of the back four picks itself with Nunes, Dias and Ait-Nouri to start. Speedy young center back Khusanov was very good against Real Madrid in midweek but will he start again? With Marc Guehi unable to play due to tournament rules after already appearing for Crystal Palace in the competition before his move to City, this seems like the type of game John Stones may come in for. His ability to step out from the back and connect passes could cause Arsenal’s high-press problems. It would be risky given the time Stones has been out injured for, but he has so much experience and can handle this occasion. Rodri and Bernardo Silva will buzz around in midfield with the latter having a rest after being sent off in midweek against Real Madrid. Ahead of those two, Antoine Semenyo is certain to start on the right but the other two spots behind Erling Haaland are up in the air. Does Rayan Cherki come in to sprinkle his magic centrally from the start? It feels like that is likely and so too is Nico O’Reilly coming in at left wing. That will provide City with some extra defensive cover to try and shut down Bukayo Saka, as O’Reilly was rested against Real Madrid in midweek. Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden are all pushing for minutes too but will likely come off the bench. Doku was superb in midweek against Real and could start depending on how attacking Guardiola wants to go. The legendary Spanish coach usually comes up with something special to surprise everyone for big games like this.