How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City, League Cup final live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in an epic League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, as the title contenders clash for a trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are still buzzing from extending their lead atop the Premier League table last weekend and reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League in midweek, as their quadruple hopes are well and truly on. Arteta will be desperate to win this trophy to further fuel belief that this can be a truly historic season for the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are struggling as they drew at West Ham last weekend and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday after going down to 10 players early. That is far from ideal preparation for this final but Guardiola’s City will never be underestimated, even though they are the underdogs for this epic clash at Wembley.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (March 22)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — North West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

Martin Odegaard is in a race to be fit for the final, while Jurrien Timber missed the midweek win in the Champions League and is a doubt so Ben White will likely start. Arteta has some huge decisions to make in attack with so many different players stepping up for Arsenal in recent weeks. Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze look set to start, while Leandro Trossard could start on the left and it’s likely Viktor Gyokeres gets the nod up top.

Manchester City team news, focus

Josko Gvardiol is the only Man City player missing through injury and Guardiola has been rotating his team as best as he can. But they don’t look as fluid as usual and will be drained after that intense encounter against Real Madrid. Jeremy Doku was excellent against Real and could start, while Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki are also pushing to support Erling Haaland in attack.

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction

Given how the last few weeks have gone, this feels like Arsenal are big favorites but it will be closer than everyone thinks. It will likely go to extra time but the Gunners will win this trophy and get a huge psychological boost in the Premier League title race. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City.