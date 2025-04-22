BIRMINGHAM — When you say it out loud it sounds a bit wild but when you think about it, it really isn’t: Aston Villa should be Premier League title contenders next season.

Even the most ardent Villa supporter may raise an eyebrow at that statement, but why?

Days after beating PSG in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg (bowing out narrowly 5-4 on aggregate) they battered fellow Champions League chasers Newcastle 4-1. And they could have scored way more. The confidence and positivity is flowing at Villa Park as they head to Manchester City on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA and online via NBC.com) in a key game in the crowded race for Champions League qualification.

Pro Soccer Talk asked the scorer of the go-ahead goal against Newcastle, Ian Maatsen, if this Villa squad still have plenty more left to give and to achieve.

“Yes, of course. I think we’ve got a strong team, we’ve got exceptional players, and everyone can show their part,” Maatsen said. “We’re not finished yet, so we have to keep going. There are a few games more. It’s very important, so hopefully we can finish strong to get to Europe next season.”

Are the stars aligning for a Villa title challenge in 2025-26?

As for next season, it could be good timing for Villa to mount a title charge. Think about it. It all adds up.

They have ambitious and wealthy owners. They have one of the best tacticians in world football in Unai Emery orchestrating it all. Famed sporting director Monchi working his magic in the transfer market to build an exceptional squad. When you stroll around Villa Park, everything off the pitch screams of a team who should be challenging for the title consistently.

This notion of Villa being title contenders shouldn’t be a ‘hot take’ because just look at their squad. Look at their infrastructure. Open your eyes and look at everything and the direction it’s heading in.

Youngster Morgan Rogers is a rising star as a playmaker. Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn dominate midfield. Ollie Watkins is among the best forwards in the Premier League. They have the best goalkeeper on the planet, according to FIFA’s awards in the last two years, in Emiliano Martinez. Their defense is solid and full of internationals. Their entire team is full of internationals and the level doesn’t drop when subs come on. They added the incredible quality of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan in January.

Fitness key as deep squad shows quality

Add in that they now have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season, we are seeing what this deep Villa squad is truly capable of. Imagine if they have more luck with injuries next season?

“Always in my career as a coach when I performed better is when I had players who are available and two players for each position, more or less, playing and performing well,” Emery said. “Now we are in this moment, our momentum is the squad of players momentum. Not only 11 players. They are showing it. It is necessary to have players ready to play. Today was the first time this season I needed to take some players out of the squad because every player was available. I told the players, it’s the first time. It’s good for me to take this decision but I want a moment like that with the players available and ready to play and performing in our demands.”

In this late Champions League push and their run to the FA Cup semifinals, everything is trending in the right direction for the end of this season and heading into the next. Villa’s unexpected run to the Champions League quarterfinals seems to have given this Villa squad the last little bit of belief they needed to feel like they truly belong at the top. They’ve broken through their glass ceiling.

Many of their key players are entering their prime. Watkins, McGinn, Martinez, Konsa, Tielemans are all ready to win now. Unlike most of the Premier League’s elite, a rebuild isn’t needed at Villa. They are a couple of careful, and costly, summer additions away from being legit title contenders.

After winning five league games on the spin and 10 of their last 11 in all competitions, are Villa in their best form of the season right now?

“Yes,” Emery said. “Recovering some players getting injured, now is very important how we can use different players in different matches, the starting 11 players and the subs. Because one problem we had was that we had some players injured, not fit, we have some players not getting the level we needed. Of course in January were demanding to try to get some players to join to give us more level to set and to try to get. We are showing we are in this way. But there is still work to do, still five matches to play in the Premier League. Still the objective we have as well and challenge in the FA Cup. But we are really happy and so, so demanding with the players every day to try to be focused on each match.”

Villa, Emery in a hurry to make the most of their moment

There is a hunger, bordering on annoyance, at Villa.

Their players are defiant to prove they belong with the big boys and be in Champions League year in, year out. Emery demands his players are fuming if they aren’t playing. Emery smiled when asked about Watkins revealing how upset he was to not start in the recent Champions League quarterfinals. He loves that drive, that spirit to prove everyone wrong. He has it as a coach and the squad he assembles has it too.

There is huge appetite at Villa to enter the elite, something they haven’t done for decades, and stay there. And why can’t they do something special next season and win it all? Or at least be in the conversation?

Will Liverpool have another exceptional season and can they spend big in the areas where they clearly need to strengthen? Can Arsenal strengthen and find the final few pieces of the jigsaw they need to finally win the title? What is going to happen with new-look Manchester City on and off the pitch? Will other heavyweights like Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United get their acts together as they continue lengthy rebuilds? Are Newcastle, like Villa, perhaps being overlooked for a title challenge?

While we contemplate all of this Villa are in the background, having already built an incredibly balanced and deep squad. Emery now resembles the master conductor who looks down at his perfectly constructed, and fully-fit, orchestra with steely eyes while waving his hands grandly a la Fantasia. He knows this is their time.

When you think about it again, the only teams who should have bigger title hopes than Villa heading into next season are Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

As Villa head to City on Tuesday in a massive clash in the scrap for Champions League qualification, how are they feeling?

“It [the win against Newcastle] gives us a lot of confidence of course, but away from home it’s always tough to play, especially against Manchester City. They’re also a top team that wants to compete for Europe and we want to do the same. We have to be prepared, but also the focus is in our hands. We know what we’re capable of and we go there and show character and show energy that we can win there as well,” Maatsen said.

“I think at home, like I said, we are feeling very strong, comfortable, we know the fans are giving such energy and transmit it to us. If we play like this away from home it’s always difficult but we’ve got the squad, we’ve got the belief and the confidence that we can perform away against big teams.”

Villa should now be considered as one of the big teams. It’s their final step to take in this remarkable rebuild orchestrated by Emery.

They should be Premier League title contenders next season. If they’re not then quite frankly it would be disappointing.