Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 24, 2024 08:13 AM

Red-hot Aston Villa welcome wounded Chelsea to Villa Park on Saturday with both of their seasons meeting at a crossroads (Watch live at 3pm ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium).

Villa will be rested and ready after an incredible 8-day run saw them beat Arsenal, outlast Lille, and topple Bournemouth to live six points clear of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the final Champions League place..

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA LIVE

The Blues, meanwhile, were clobbered 5-0 by Arsenal on Tuesday, putting a serious crimp in their rise into the European places on the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have 47 points and are three points back of sixth-place Newcastle United and seventh-place Manchester United, all having played 32 matches. West Ham is eighth with 48 points and have played two more games than the aforementioned trio.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Alex Moreno (calf), Nicolo Zaniolo (muscular)

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Robert Sanchez (illness), Malo Gusto (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (illness), Ben Chilwell (knee)