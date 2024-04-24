Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Red-hot Aston Villa welcome wounded Chelsea to Villa Park on Saturday with both of their seasons meeting at a crossroads (Watch live at 3pm ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium).

Villa will be rested and ready after an incredible 8-day run saw them beat Arsenal, outlast Lille, and topple Bournemouth to live six points clear of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the final Champions League place..

The Blues, meanwhile, were clobbered 5-0 by Arsenal on Tuesday, putting a serious crimp in their rise into the European places on the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have 47 points and are three points back of sixth-place Newcastle United and seventh-place Manchester United, all having played 32 matches. West Ham is eighth with 48 points and have played two more games than the aforementioned trio.

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Alex Moreno (calf), Nicolo Zaniolo (muscular)

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Robert Sanchez (illness), Malo Gusto (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (illness), Ben Chilwell (knee)