Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

West Ham have eight games to save their Premier League status, and Sunday’s trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa is one of their tougher tests.

WATCH — Aston Villa v West Ham

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa vs West Ham score: 2-0

McGinn 15', Watkins 68'

Aston Villa vs West Ham live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Watkins slides home!

Villa catch West Ham on the counter as Onana wins it back. Rogers charges free and his low shot is on target but doesn’t have much power on it. Hermansen pushes it straight out to Watkins who slides in and finishes really well under pressure. 2-0 to Villa. That should be game over just when West Ham looked like making it 1-1.

Pablo should score!

West Ham miss a big chance to make it 1-1. A cross into the box falls to Pablo about 10 yards out but he lashes the ball way over the bar.

Bowen’s shot deflected wide by Konsa

West Ham counter well and Bowen is played in on the right. He cuts inside but his shot is deflected wide by Konsa. They are feeling it now.

Disasi heads on target

West Ham’s first effort on goal has arrived in the 54th minute as a sustained spell of pressure sees a cross whipped in and Disasi’s header is easily saved. This is much more like it from the Hammers.

Barkley denied by Hermansen

Villa look really sharp and Ross Barkley wins the ball back well, surges forward and smashes a dipping shot on goal which Hermansen pushes over.

Wilson and Traore on at half time for West Ham

Nuno has made two changes with Callum Wilson coming on for Castellanos and Adama Traore on for Freddie Potts. West Ham have gone to a 4-4-2 formation. They had to change something because that was a really poor first half performance.

Half time thoughts as Villa have been dominant

Villa should be ahead by more as they have battered West Ham for most of the first half. Watkins has gone close on several occasions and both Hermansen and Mavropanos have been brilliant to keep West Ham in this. That formation switch to a back four really seems to have impacted West Ham’s rhythm. Villa will look to get that crucial second goal as early as possible in the second half. But what has Nuno got up his sleeve to change this?

Mavropanos deflects Watkins’ effort

Villa are slicing straight through West Ham’s midfield time and time again. Watkins is in again but his low shot deflects off Mavropanos and goes just wide. Villa pushing hard for the second goal.

Mavropanos off the line!

A corner is whipped in to the near post and Barkley flicks it on to Rogers who smashes it on target from two yards out but Mavropanos is there to head it off the line. He’s everywhere back there!

Penalty to Villa... but it’s overturned after a VAR check!

Watkins is brought down in the box by Mavropanos who slides in, but play continues with Sancho and Rogers not being able to finish. It is then pulled back and the referee Paul Tierney gives a penalty kick. VAR has asked him to go to the screen to check it out. It looked like Mavropanos got some of the ball there... and Tierney agrees as he overturns his own decision.

Hermansen denies Watkins

It is all Villa now and a lovely move between Rogers and Watkins sets up the latter, but his shot is stopped by Hermansen. Big save from the West Ham goalkeeper.

Onana heads wide

Nice cross into the box and Amadou Onana is there but sends his header wide.

West Ham close to an equalizer!

Villa give it away at the back and a cross is clipped in by Jarrod Bowen and Taty Castellanos gets up but heads just wide. So close to an immediate response from West Ham.

McGinn curls home a beauty!

A perfectly constructed free kick routine finds John McGinn on the edge of the box and the Scotland international curls home a beauty into the far corner. Villa lead!

THE MOST SATISFYING SET PIECE. 😤



Aston Villa lead thanks to a perfect finish from John McGinn! pic.twitter.com/Hbkq3K63ks — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 22, 2026

Hermansen denies Digne

That is a great stop from Hermansen as Lucas Digne smashes a shot towards the top corner. Villa are piling on the pressure from corners early on.

Late lineup and formation change for the Hammers

Todibo was injured in the warm up so Potts comes in for him and West Ham switch from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

West Ham lineup

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Potts, Soucek; Bowen, Fernandes, Pablo; Castellanos

Aston Villa vs West Ham preview

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Irons are in the bottom three on goal differential behind Nottingham Forest, and they’re a point back of Spurs and three behind Leeds United. Their 4W-3D-2L record since January 17 is solid but unfortunately includes one more win than they collected in the 21 games before that run.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s wild season is on a European uptick as they’ve advanced to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Yet their Premier League season — once chock full of title dreams — has been poor.

Unai Emery’s men have lost three-straight Premier League games and have a single PL win since the start of February as they sit fourth on the table and could easily tumble out of the European qualification picture if they fail to right the ship.

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Crysencio Summerville (lower leg), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

Will Aston Villa be able to quickly regroup after a solid, emotional win at home to Lille on Thursday? That’ll be key because West Ham have been solid, desperate, and a bit ornery, ready to go from the kick. The home ground should help a bit and maybe even tip the scales. Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham.

